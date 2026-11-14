Suaram warns police chief's shoot-without-hesitation order risks abuse
Human rights group Suaram has criticised Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus for directing officers to shoot without hesitation if they perceive any threats.
The criticism follows an incident in Kepong on Wednesday night, when a foreign national armed with two machetes attacked police officers who had responded to a report of violent behaviour outside an apartment unit.
One officer's right hand was severed in the attack but was successfully reattached...
Human rights group Suaram has criticised Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus for directing officers to shoot without hesitation if they perceive any threats.
The criticism follows an incident in Kepong on Wednesday night, when a foreign national armed with two machetes attacked police officers who had responded to a report of violent behaviour outside an apartment unit.
One officer's right hand was severed in the attack but was successfully reattached during a seven-hour operation at Kuala Lumpur Hospital, Bernama reported.
Suaram executive director Azura Nasron warned that Fadil's directive could be interpreted as blanket authorisation for lethal force, potentially legitimising arbitrary shootings and offering unofficial institutional protection to officers involved.
She said police must exercise restraint and use force proportionately, with lethal force reserved as a last resort. Azura also called for stronger scenario-based training in threat assessment and de-escalation, as well as prompt, independent, and impartial investigations into suspected unlawful killings by law enforcement.
“While police officers are trained to make split-second decisions in high-stress situations, those decisions must still uphold the right to life of all parties,” she said in a statement yesterday.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim raised the Kepong attack at yesterday's cabinet meeting. Government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil said Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail also briefed ministers on existing police operating procedures.
“Under the existing procedures, police personnel are permitted to take action to ensure their personal safety remains the top priority during any operation,” Saifuddin was quoted as saying by Bernama.
A highly dangerous order in the hands of those trigger-happy ones. Home Minister, don't you agree?
The words of the police chief might sound abit harsh, but sadly to say, that is what needed in the world today…the most important thing is PDRM needs to train all their forces more with, as seems like they are lack of real world treat training…
The police chief is wrong to issue his shoot to kill order. It is unfortunate that a cop was seriously injured but for me, I think the police need better training on how to access the situation and take the necessary action/s including more backup or shooting if really necessary to protect lives.
Report this comment
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
This action cannot be undone.