Human rights group Suaram has criticised Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus for directing officers to shoot without hesitation if they perceive any threats.

The criticism follows an incident in Kepong on Wednesday night, when a foreign national armed with two machetes attacked police officers who had responded to a report of violent behaviour outside an apartment unit.

One officer's right hand was severed in the attack but was successfully reattached during a seven-hour operation at Kuala Lumpur Hospital, Bernama reported.

Suaram executive director Azura Nasron warned that Fadil's directive could be interpreted as blanket authorisation for lethal force, potentially legitimising arbitrary shootings and offering unofficial institutional protection to officers involved.

Suaram executive director Azura Nasron

She said police must exercise restraint and use force proportionately, with lethal force reserved as a last resort. Azura also called for stronger scenario-based training in threat assessment and de-escalation, as well as prompt, independent, and impartial investigations into suspected unlawful killings by law enforcement.

“While police officers are trained to make split-second decisions in high-stress situations, those decisions must still uphold the right to life of all parties,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim raised the Kepong attack at yesterday's cabinet meeting. Government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil said Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail also briefed ministers on existing police operating procedures.

“Under the existing procedures, police personnel are permitted to take action to ensure their personal safety remains the top priority during any operation,” Saifuddin was quoted as saying by Bernama.

