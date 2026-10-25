Inspector-General of Police Khalid has directed Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to immediately investigate the death of Noorizwan Zulkefly in police custody at the Cheras district police headquarters (IPD).

He said the investigation must be thorough, following the discovery of several unusual injuries on Noorizwan’s body that warranted further scrutiny.

“I have asked the CID, particularly its director M Kumar, to investigate this case as soon as possible and make the findings... known to the public.

“At the same time, once we receive the hospital’s post-mortem report stating the cause of death, we will issue an official statement on the next course of action,” he told reporters after the 26th convocation ceremony of Spectrum International University College (SIUC) in Putrajaya today.

Khalid said the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (Jips), which investigates custodial deaths classified as sudden death reports, had issued a statement on the case.

However, police were still awaiting the laboratory report to establish the actual cause of Noorizwan’s death, he added.

Earlier, Bukit Aman Jips director Aida Abdul Hamid was reported as saying that the post-mortem found no injuries to Noorizwan’s internal organs, while forensic examination identified only external injuries.

Noorizwan, 42, died on Oct 1 after reportedly being transferred from the Cheras IPD to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz in Cheras the previous day.

- Bernama