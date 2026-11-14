Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has asserted that he will not bow to pressure from certain quarters seeking to alter national policies to favour racial dominance, solely for the sake of political survival.

He said that the status of the Malay language as the national language, Islam as the religion of the Federation, and the special rights of the Malays and bumiputera are not matters to be disputed.

At the same time, he gave his assurance that he would remain committed to ensuring justice, well-being, and happiness for every citizen, regardless of their racial or religious background.

Anwar noted that although some have urged him to adjust national policies to prioritise racial dominance in order to maintain political power, he remains steadfast in his principle of leading Malaysia as a multi-ethnic nation.

“Nowadays, wherever I go, people tell me, ‘Anwar, you must adjust the policy, it must be Malay, Malay dominance. Otherwise, you won’t survive.’

“My response is: I want to survive as a Malaysian leader who loves this country. I want to uphold the principles of our nation and our Constitution,” he said while speaking at the National-Level Deepavali Celebration 2026 in Little India, Brickfields today.

Also present were National Unity Minister Aaron Ago Dagang, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Human Resources Minister R Ramanan, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh, and president of the Malaysian Associated Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Maicci) N Gobalakrishnan.

Meanwhile, the prime minister criticised certain quarters for using the issue of "racial survival" as a narrative for their cause, when in reality, they are alleged to be prioritising their own personal and family interests and wealth.

Anwar also rebuked a handful of associations and political parties for deliberately stoking racial sentiments to divert public attention away from issues of fraud and corruption.

"Look at the figures who talk about 'racial survival’. They are among the wealthiest people in our midst. Their 'struggle' is actually a pursuit to enrich themselves and their families," he said.

Uphold justice, humanity

In this regard, Anwar urged all Malaysians to continue upholding the values of humanity, justice, and unity, the foundations of the nation’s strength in the spirit of Deepavali, which symbolises the triumph of light over darkness.

He noted that the message behind the festival is not only relevant to the Indian community but should be embraced by all citizens, regardless of their religion, race, or cultural background.

"Human beings must uphold virtuous values," he said, referencing the teachings and philosophies of various religions, as well as the classic Tamil work "Tirukkural" - which emphasises moral principles, justice, humanity, and harmonious relations within society.

"Here (in Malaysia), we respect each other despite our differences, different religions, cultures, native languages, and ancestries yet we share a common humanity. We respect and appreciate one another.

“That is how Malaysia must be, how it must remain, and how it must succeed," he said.