Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has warned against excusing corruption on the grounds of a leader's past contributions, amid public attention on the Kuala Lumpur High Court's decision yesterday allowing former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

In a social media post today featuring excerpts from his address at the 14th Madani Intellectual Forum, Anwar said compromising with corruption in the name of a leader's past service was contrary to Islamic teachings.

“Even hundreds of years of service cannot be an excuse for us to let anyone plunder and rob the wealth of the people and the nation,” he said.

Yesterday, High Court judge Aslam Zainuddin ordered Najib to serve the remainder of his commuted six-year prison sentence at his Jalan Langgak Duta residence until Aug 23, 2028.

Najib was originally sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined RM210 million after being found guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering involving RM42 million belonging to SRC International.

In January 2024, the Federal Territories Pardons Board reduced his prison term to six years and his fine to RM50 million.

Warning against permissiveness

Anwar also cautioned against a culture of permissiveness, in which minor wrongdoing is overlooked until even serious offences become tolerated.

Citing former Indonesian prime minister Mohammad Natsir, he warned that repeatedly overlooking minor offences could lead society to accept increasingly serious wrongdoing, including the loss of billions.

“This tolerance for evil is what destroys us,” he said.

Anwar also urged those opposed to corruption to speak out more forcefully and send a clear message that those involved in corrupt practices belong in prison.