Rauf sworn in as Malacca CM for second term
Tanjung Bidara assemblyperson Ab Rauf Yusoh has been sworn in for his second term as the Malacca chief minister.
The 65-year-old took his oath of office today before the governor, Ali Rustam, at the Dewan Utama of the Governor's Office in Jalan Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh, at 12.10pm.
The ceremony was also witnessed by state secretary Salhah Salleh and candidates who won in yesterday’s Malacca election.
Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also BN chief, MCA president Wee Ka Siong and MIC deputy president M Saravanan.
Earlier, Ali granted an audience to Zahid at Istana Melaka in Bukit Beruang, during which the latter submitted the letter of nomination for the chief minister’s post.
The results of yesterday’s state polls saw Rauf retain the Tanjung Bidara state seat with an 8,615-vote majority, defeating Pakatan Harapan candidate Yunazri Mustamiri in a straight fight.
READ MORE: All you need to know about Malacca polls results in under 1,000 words
The BN-Perikatan Nasional coalition secured a more than two-thirds majority to form the state government, with BN winning 21 seats while PN secured three of the 28 state seats contested.
Harapan, meanwhile, won four seats.
- Bernama
Re-elect the guy who wasted taxpayers’ money with many white elephant projects. He doesn’t need to answer for it because the people voted in a less than mediocre leader.
Madani is dead. From the moment it decimated a 100 year old temple to build a mosque in its name it stood for nothing but gross hypocrisy.
5th state after Pas 4 states which is going backwards...u in between klang valley amd Johor should have been super successful sadly u look slightly above Kelantan
Report this comment
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
This action cannot be undone.