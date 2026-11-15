Tanjung Bidara assemblyperson Ab Rauf Yusoh has been sworn in for his second term as the Malacca chief minister.

The 65-year-old took his oath of office today before the governor, Ali Rustam, at the Dewan Utama of the Governor's Office in Jalan Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh, at 12.10pm.

The ceremony was also witnessed by state secretary Salhah Salleh and candidates who won in yesterday’s Malacca election.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also BN chief, MCA president Wee Ka Siong and MIC deputy president M Saravanan.

Earlier, Ali granted an audience to Zahid at Istana Melaka in Bukit Beruang, during which the latter submitted the letter of nomination for the chief minister’s post.

The results of yesterday’s state polls saw Rauf retain the Tanjung Bidara state seat with an 8,615-vote majority, defeating Pakatan Harapan candidate Yunazri Mustamiri in a straight fight.

READ MORE: All you need to know about Malacca polls results in under 1,000 words

The BN-Perikatan Nasional coalition secured a more than two-thirds majority to form the state government, with BN winning 21 seats while PN secured three of the 28 state seats contested.

Harapan, meanwhile, won four seats.

- Bernama



