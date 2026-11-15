YOURSAY | 'It's a referendum on how much voters have rejected Harapan.'

Fireworks, 'bubar' chants after thumping BN-PN win in Malacca

Blue Skies: BN won the Malacca polls as expected, with MCA and MIC piggybacking on BN.

However, it was still a great night for DAP; it won the seats it contested, defying expectations despite tough fights in a couple of them.

Gerakan, meanwhile, was nowhere. Sorry for Bersama; great hopes, but the young party still has to make its mark.

I also feel sorry for PKR, Amanah and Bersatu; they went into the race as underdogs.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim must not call for an early general election. They must use the precious time left to craft a better strategy for the next two years.

Bersama, Bersatu, Amanah, and PKR can team up and present a cohesive message; don't fight over seats, and learn from DAP.

Pakatan Harapan has the advantage of incumbency and will be severely provoked by BN and Perikatan Nasional to call a general election as soon as possible.

The measures the unity government has put in place have just started to bear fruit for the country. Don't let BN steal it.

Milshah: The Umno and PAS combo is indeed a formidable alliance.

Harapan lost Sabah, Johor, Negeri Sembilan and now Malacca.

If this goes to the 16th general election, Umno and PAS are expected to win 120 seats, passing the 112 needed to form the federal government.

Umno-PAS would not need Sarawak or Sabah to form the federal government.

But I suspect Sarawak and Sabah will join the Umno-PAS partnership. This leaves DAP as the opposition with 40 seats.

This is what many non-Malays wanted anyway. While not being in government means no power to rule, non-Malays would certainly like the return of street fighter politics as opposition.

Everyone is happy with this arrangement. This is how it should be. This is how it must be.

Justice for All 2026_2029: After Johor and Negeri Sembilan, now another major blow to Harapan, which is hardly surprising, and as per what everyone has predicted.

Indirectly, it's a referendum on how much the voters have rejected Harapan on all fronts, and the trust deficit keeps on widening - this is a clear message on the fate of Harapan in the coming general election.

Time is simply not on Harapan's side to regain the voters' trust, and I am not sure what more Harapan can do to recover the lost ground.

CH Y: Identity politics is basically fear or feeling or emotive voting based on the simplest of human emotions, not trusting others or learning to accept changes or new ways.

Putting a brake on the red wave to speed up the country's fiscal governance will only reintroduce the blues on the horizon.

It is something to be expected in this country, as progress is always slow: 1.5 steps forward and then one step backwards.

However, for the foreseeable future at least, there are still enough natural resources and sincere talent to alleviate a dose of blues leadership to make sure the country's backsliding does not imitate Greece in 2010.

Anonymous_3f4b: Congratulations to BN for winning 21 seats - Umno won 18, MCA won two, and MIC won one. A real multi-racial coalition. DAP will be in opposition, and that's where they belong.

A Chinese opposition at that. Now is the time to pressure the prime minister and the Madani government to dissolve Parliament and call for GE16.

Are they brave enough to do that?

Harmonious Harmony: The results reflect Anwar’s miscalculations, lack of policy conviction and Umno's political prowess.

Harapan lacks capable leaders. They have too many naive ones.

On the other hand, a party from the throes of being wiped out in the last general election and led by the court has made the biggest political comeback in such a short time.

Spinnot: BN-PN will win the next general election, but the general election results may or may not be a direct projection from the results of past national and state polls.

People can compare the performance of a BN-PN government with the 2018-2020 Harapan government and the 2022-2027 unity government, particularly on the economy and the level of corruption, and cast their votes accordingly in future general elections.

If people continue to vote purely along racial lines, Malaysia will not progress and will be left behind in a rapidly changing world.

Over the next decade, the world is projected to undergo rapid transformation driven by AI, shifting global power dynamics, and energy transition.

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