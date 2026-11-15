DAP's success in defending its four strongholds in Malacca - Ayer Keroh, Bandar Hilir, Kesidang, and Kota Laksamana - reflects voter support and the party's significant position in those areas.

State DAP chairperson Khoo Poay Tiong said that the Malacca polls results in the three new seats the party contested - Gadek, Pengkalan Batu, and Duyong - also showed that the party's candidates managed to retain their respective deposits, including in seats previously predicted to suffer heavy defeats.

"To the voters who continue to give us their support and trust, once again I would like to express a million thanks.

"Every vote given serves as a source of strength and motivation for us to keep fighting," he said at a press conference at the Malacca DAP office last night.

The Kota Melaka MP also assured that Malacca DAP will redouble its efforts to play a check-and-balance role, both inside and outside the state assembly.

"We will continue to serve the people, voice out their thoughts, and fight for the rights and interests of the people. We are committed to carrying out the trust given by the voters with full responsibility and will not waste that trust," he said.

Greater challenges ahead

On the less fortunate results for its fellow Pakatan Harapan components, Khoo did not deny that this partly stemmed from BN and Perikatan Nasional playing up racial and religious sentiments.

However, he said the results are also a clear message from voters to DAP and Harapan to rectify all weaknesses to win back public support in the future.

Pakatan Harapan chairperson Anwar Ibrahim along with coalition leaders and candidates on stage during a campaign event for the Malacca election on Nov 12





READ MORE: All you need to know about Malacca polls results in under 1,000 words

The Malacca Harapan deputy chief said that the coalition will hold an in-depth and open post-mortem session with all component parties to identify all weaknesses and take corrective measures.

"We acknowledge that Harapan as a whole did not obtain the results as expected. Therefore, the responsibilities and challenges awaiting us after this will certainly be greater, and whatever the outcome, we respect and accept the decision of the Malacca people with utmost humility," Khoo said.

READ MORE: BN-PN tsunami could push Harapan to worst GE outcome since 2008, S'gor defeat

He added that DAP's relations with PKR and Amanah remain close and it will continue to support the leadership of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Also present at the press conference were the four DAP winners Low Chee Leong (Kota Laksamana), Allex Seah (Kesidang), Kerk Chee Yee (Ayer Keroh), and Leng Chau Yen (Bandar Hilir).

- Bernama



