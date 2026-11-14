LIVE | BN pulls ahead with 5 seats, Harapan follows with 3
LIVE | It's D-Day for Malacca, with 28 seats up for grabs, of which 15 seats are needed to form a state government,
Malaysiakini brings you the results live...
LIVE | It's D-Day for Malacca, with 28 seats up for grabs, of which 15 seats are needed to form a state government,
Malaysiakini brings you the results live.
BN leads in 5 seats, Harapan in 3
7pm - Unofficial results show BN leading in five seats, while Pakatan Harapan is ahead in three.
BN leads in Lendu, Asahan, Sungai Udang, Rim, and Merlimau.
Meanwhile, Harapan (DAP) is ahead in its incumbent seats of Ayer Keroh, Kota Laksamana, and Bandar Hilir.
BN leaps ahead in Sungai Udang
6.47pm - In a seat with 29,692 registered voters, BN is leading with 6,340 votes, while Bersatu and Bersama are trailing far behind with 277 and 97 ballots respectively.
BN, Harapan leading in one seat each
6.30pm - Based on unofficial results, BN is leading in Sungai Udang, while Harapan (DAP) is leading in Ayer Keroh.
Polling closes
6pm - Polling has come to a close and results are trickling in.
Turnout for regular voters at 6pm, based on the Election Commission dashboard, was at 70.6 percent, although final figures might differ.
Meanwhile, turnout at Kesidang is around 65.7 percent. This would have been a safe seat for DAP if turnout was higher as 61.5 percent of voters were non-Malay. But now it is expected to be a tough fight.
Other seats to watch out tonight are Ayer Keroh and Bukit Katil - both of which are in danger of being flipped by Perikatan Nasional.
According to electiondata.my's estimates, Chinese turnout for the entire state as of 6pm is 58.8 percent, 58 percent for Indians, and 78.1 percent for Malays.
Turnout within EC's target
5.30pm - Malaysiakini’s election results widget tonight will track both seats that have been won and seats where a party is in the lead.
The leading results are not final and subject to change. It will start appearing in the tracker once a party secures more than 1,000 votes based on unofficial results.
Turnout as of 5.20pm today is close to 70 percent, which is within the Election Commission’s target range of 70 to 75 percent.
This exceeds turnout for the previous state election in 2021, which was 65.9 percent when polling closed, but is below the final turnout during GE15 at 79.2 percent.
While the overall numbers are good, not all seats had such high turnouts.
As of writing, turnout in the DAP stronghold of Bandar Hilir was at 57.2. However, unless there is a massive swing in votes, DAP is likely to still retain the seat, where 73.9 percent of the electorate are Chinese, while Malays only account for 11.4 percent.
Meanwhile, in two DAP seats where voter participation could make a difference in the outcome - Kesidang and Ayer Keroh - turnout was at 65.1 and 64.8 respectively.
According electiondata.my, Chinese turnout throughout the state as a whole was estimated to be at 58.7 percent as of 5.15pm. Chinese make up 28.4 percent of voters in the state. It also estimated Indian voter turnout at around 57.5 percent.
By comparison, Malays - who make up 62.6 percent of voters - recorded 77.7 percent turnout as of 5pm.
Polling centres will close at 6pm.
The BN-PN alliance is leading in 14 of the 28 seats up for grabs in the Malacca polls, according to early vote counts. Once they win, they will start to pressure Madani to dissolve Parliament.
It’s a forgone conclusion that Malacca's state election is being fought largely on race and religion, and it looks like the coalition arranging those sentiments expects that to be enough. My worry is not who wins. My worry is what gets traded away to win. When campaigns are decided on identity rather than on competence, the actual job of government — managing the economy, attracting investment, creating jobs — gets pushed to the back. We have seen this movie before in this country. The slogans are loud during the campaign; the reckoning comes later, in the form of a weaker ringgit, investors who quietly go elsewhere, and young people who cannot find work. And here is the part that frustrates me most. By the time voters feel that damage, the ballot is long cast. The very people who sold the sentiment will be the first to blame someone else, and the same voters who were persuaded will be the loudest to complain — and to start pining for the alternative they rejected. That cycle is real, and it is expensive. So my appeal to Malacca voters is simple: demand answers on the economy, on jobs, on investment, on cost of living — not just on identity. Ask what each side will actually do, and hold them to it. The vote is yours now. The regret, if it comes, will be yours for the next five years!
Voters can and could change their decisions. No certainty. Look at US midterm election results.certsinties.become uncertainties. Pollsters.havrcbeen proven wrong. The ball is wrong. Remember the state elections and General elections and yielded different results
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