LIVE | It's D-Day for Malacca, with 28 seats up for grabs, of which 15 seats are needed to form a state government,

Malaysiakini brings you the results live.

BN leads in 5 seats, Harapan in 3

7pm - Unofficial results show BN leading in five seats, while Pakatan Harapan is ahead in three.

BN leads in Lendu, Asahan, Sungai Udang, Rim, and Merlimau.

Meanwhile, Harapan (DAP) is ahead in its incumbent seats of Ayer Keroh, Kota Laksamana, and Bandar Hilir.

Pakatan Harapan's Bandar Hilir candidate Leng Chau Yen

BN leaps ahead in Sungai Udang

6.47pm - In a seat with 29,692 registered voters, BN is leading with 6,340 votes, while Bersatu and Bersama are trailing far behind with 277 and 97 ballots respectively.

BN, Harapan leading in one seat each

6.30pm - Based on unofficial results, BN is leading in Sungai Udang, while Harapan (DAP) is leading in Ayer Keroh.

BN's Sungai Udang candidate Rais Yasin (left) casting his ballot

Polling closes

6pm - Polling has come to a close and results are trickling in.

Turnout for regular voters at 6pm, based on the Election Commission dashboard, was at 70.6 percent, although final figures might differ.

Meanwhile, turnout at Kesidang is around 65.7 percent. This would have been a safe seat for DAP if turnout was higher as 61.5 percent of voters were non-Malay. But now it is expected to be a tough fight.

Other seats to watch out tonight are Ayer Keroh and Bukit Katil - both of which are in danger of being flipped by Perikatan Nasional.

According to electiondata.my's estimates, Chinese turnout for the entire state as of 6pm is 58.8 percent, 58 percent for Indians, and 78.1 percent for Malays.

Turnout within EC's target

5.30pm - Malaysiakini’s election results widget tonight will track both seats that have been won and seats where a party is in the lead.

The leading results are not final and subject to change. It will start appearing in the tracker once a party secures more than 1,000 votes based on unofficial results.

Turnout as of 5.20pm today is close to 70 percent, which is within the Election Commission’s target range of 70 to 75 percent.

This exceeds turnout for the previous state election in 2021, which was 65.9 percent when polling closed, but is below the final turnout during GE15 at 79.2 percent.

While the overall numbers are good, not all seats had such high turnouts.

As of writing, turnout in the DAP stronghold of Bandar Hilir was at 57.2. However, unless there is a massive swing in votes, DAP is likely to still retain the seat, where 73.9 percent of the electorate are Chinese, while Malays only account for 11.4 percent.

Meanwhile, in two DAP seats where voter participation could make a difference in the outcome - Kesidang and Ayer Keroh - turnout was at 65.1 and 64.8 respectively.

According electiondata.my, Chinese turnout throughout the state as a whole was estimated to be at 58.7 percent as of 5.15pm. Chinese make up 28.4 percent of voters in the state. It also estimated Indian voter turnout at around 57.5 percent.

By comparison, Malays - who make up 62.6 percent of voters - recorded 77.7 percent turnout as of 5pm.

Polling centres will close at 6pm.