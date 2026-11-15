More than 500 Pejuang delegates rose to their feet to cheer Dr Mahathir Mohamad as he entered the hall in a wheelchair in Shah Alam today, his first appearance at a political event since the death of his wife, Dr Siti Hasmah Ali.

The 101-year-old former prime minister arrived as his son, Pejuang president Mukhriz, was wrapping up his presidential address at the party’s fourth annual general assembly.

Greeted with handshakes and well-wishes, Mahathir sat in the front row alongside Perikatan Nasional chairperson Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and other coalition leaders.

Mahathir had written a special address for the assembly, which Pejuang information chief Rafique Rashid Ali read out on his behalf.

At a press conference later, Mukhriz said his father’s health made it difficult for him to attend events like the assembly, and this is the first major event Mahathir had attended since September.

“We know his mind is still very active. He can write a speech, but his voice is quite soft, so it’s hard to hear him.

“He asked if Rafique could read it out for him. I said okay,” Mukhriz said.

Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir

Mahathir was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) for observation on Sept 29, a day after Hasmah died. His press secretary Sufi Yusoff said at the time that Mahathir was exhausted from stress and lack of sleep.

On Oct 13, Mahathir’s daughter Marina said he had regained his appetite and become more active, and was still receiving treatment at IJN. In January, he was treated at the same hospital for a fractured right hip after a fall at home.

Two flawed political choices

In his address, Mahathir said Malays faced two flawed political choices and would have to decide which would do less harm. He suggested that one still offered a chance to push for change from within.

Mahathir left both options unnamed. He said one would marginalise religion, the Malays and the idea of the country as Tanah Melayu, while the other appeared to condone wrongdoing.

“We can already see which would do more harm. With the other option, there is still hope for change and, if necessary, we can challenge it from within,” he said, adding that this was his personal view.

Mahathir acknowledged that Pejuang’s performance in the six years since its founding had been less than encouraging, but said subsequent events had vindicated the party.

Mahathir, who founded Pejuang after leaving Bersatu, appeared to allude to his former party when he said its hasty withdrawal from government had triggered political turmoil and eventually cost its leadership power.

Dr Mahathir Mohamad meeting with leaders and delegates at Pejuang annual general assembly

Almost full circle

In an apparent reference to Wawasan Negara, he said many of those involved in expelling him and his allies from Bersatu had since been expelled themselves and forced to form another party.

He added that politicians who had once been eager to leave the government because of their aversion to its component parties now appeared to be drawing closer to those same parties.

“The cycle appears to be almost complete,” he said.

Mahathir said political realignments were to be expected, but parties needed to set limits on compromises. For Malay Muslims, he said, those limits included Islamic law and Malay customs.

“In politics, there are no permanent friends. Only the goal endures,” he added.