Pejuang delegates cheer Dr M in first political appearance since Hasmah's death
More than 500 Pejuang delegates rose to their feet to cheer Dr Mahathir Mohamad as he entered the hall in a wheelchair in Shah Alam today, his first appearance at a political event since the death of his wife, Dr Siti Hasmah Ali.
The 101-year-old former prime minister arrived as his son, Pejuang president Mukhriz, was wrapping up his presidential address at the party’s fourth annual general assembly.
More than 500 Pejuang delegates rose to their feet to cheer Dr Mahathir Mohamad as he entered the hall in a wheelchair in Shah Alam today, his first appearance at a political event since the death of his wife, Dr Siti Hasmah Ali.
The 101-year-old former prime minister arrived as his son, Pejuang president Mukhriz, was wrapping up his presidential address at the party’s fourth annual general assembly.
Greeted with handshakes and well-wishes, Mahathir sat in the front row alongside Perikatan Nasional chairperson Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and other coalition leaders.
Mahathir had written a special address for the assembly, which Pejuang information chief Rafique Rashid Ali read out on his behalf.
At a press conference later, Mukhriz said his father’s health made it difficult for him to attend events like the assembly, and this is the first major event Mahathir had attended since September.
“We know his mind is still very active. He can write a speech, but his voice is quite soft, so it’s hard to hear him.
“He asked if Rafique could read it out for him. I said okay,” Mukhriz said.
Mahathir was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) for observation on Sept 29, a day after Hasmah died. His press secretary Sufi Yusoff said at the time that Mahathir was exhausted from stress and lack of sleep.
On Oct 13, Mahathir’s daughter Marina said he had regained his appetite and become more active, and was still receiving treatment at IJN. In January, he was treated at the same hospital for a fractured right hip after a fall at home.
Two flawed political choices
In his address, Mahathir said Malays faced two flawed political choices and would have to decide which would do less harm. He suggested that one still offered a chance to push for change from within.
Mahathir left both options unnamed. He said one would marginalise religion, the Malays and the idea of the country as Tanah Melayu, while the other appeared to condone wrongdoing.
“We can already see which would do more harm. With the other option, there is still hope for change and, if necessary, we can challenge it from within,” he said, adding that this was his personal view.
Mahathir acknowledged that Pejuang’s performance in the six years since its founding had been less than encouraging, but said subsequent events had vindicated the party.
Mahathir, who founded Pejuang after leaving Bersatu, appeared to allude to his former party when he said its hasty withdrawal from government had triggered political turmoil and eventually cost its leadership power.
Almost full circle
In an apparent reference to Wawasan Negara, he said many of those involved in expelling him and his allies from Bersatu had since been expelled themselves and forced to form another party.
He added that politicians who had once been eager to leave the government because of their aversion to its component parties now appeared to be drawing closer to those same parties.
“The cycle appears to be almost complete,” he said.
Mahathir said political realignments were to be expected, but parties needed to set limits on compromises. For Malay Muslims, he said, those limits included Islamic law and Malay customs.
“In politics, there are no permanent friends. Only the goal endures,” he added.
Islam, Malay Identity and the Malaysian Constitution Islam emerged within a particular geography and historical culture before developing into a universal religion, finding expression among diverse ethnicities and civilisations. Christianity followed a comparable historical trajectory. Neither religion belongs exclusively to the people or culture among whom it first appeared. Malaysia, however, presents a constitutional peculiarity. Article 160(2) of the Federal Constitution defines a Malay, for constitutional purposes, as someone who professes Islam, habitually speaks Malay and conforms to Malay custom, alongside certain historical and descent requirements. Thus, an ethnic and cultural identity has become legally intertwined with religious affiliation. Yet Malay civilisation and identity existed long before Islam arrived in the Malay Peninsula. This constitutional definition was inherited from the independence settlement of 1957. It was not submitted to the rakyat for approval through a referendum. When Dr Mahathir speaks of the political choices confronting Malays, perhaps a more fundamental question deserves examination: Who determines what it means to be Malay — history, culture, religion, the Constitution, or the Malay people themselves? The distinction matters. Islam is a universal faith; Malay identity is a historical and cultural inheritance. The two may coexist without necessarily being made legally inseparable.
Nothing new from this fellow. Still divisive.
Looking back, Mahathir and Bersatu was the only one that was able to bring the Malay votes for PH. But at the time, many PH supporters say they don’t need Mahathir and Bersatu. Take them out of PH. When Mahathir and Bersatu do went out of PH, PH supporters were so happy. Now apa citer? PMX and PKR had failed to bring the Malay votes. Not anyone can make the Malay votes change. Now, PH without Mahathir and Bersatu, they thought they could win elections. Its 4-0 already. And PH supporters now face the prospect of Malaysia ruled by PAS. Do they deserve it? You betcha. Things would have been different if Mahathir was still PM, and Bersatu still in PH. Some people think they are smart but they are only digging their own graves. Welcome to PAS Malaysia in GE16. The rise of the greenwave.
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