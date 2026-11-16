PARLIAMENT | Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Ramli Nor drew criticism from MPs of both sides of the aisle today when he joined the Budget 2027 debate while presiding over the parliamentary session.

The unprecedented move occurred when the Dewan Rakyat entered the committee-stage debate on the Works Ministry's budget allocation. Ramli, who is also the Cameron Highlands MP, had listed himself as the first speaker and stood up to join other MPs on the floor.

As he left the speaker's chair vacant, Ronald Kiandee (Bersatu-Beluran) questioned who would preside over the session while Ramli delivered his speech.

Ronald, a former deputy speaker, argued that the speaker's chair must be occupied while the Dewan Rakyat is in session. He suggested that Ramli could have asked another MP to preside while he participated in the debate as the Cameron Highlands representative.

However, Ramli dismissed Ronald's concerns, saying that although his move was unprecedented, it did not violate the house's Standing Orders.

"Yang Berhormat, I have gone through the ‘peraturan’ (standing orders). There is no rule that doesn't allow me to speak here," Ramli said, citing Standing Orders 99 and 42.

"If you think there is any rule that prohibits what I am doing here, I welcome Yang Berhormat to submit a motion to the house," he added before proceeding with his speech.

Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Ramli Nor leaving his seat to represent Cameron Highlands

Ramli's speech focused on road construction projects allegedly put on hold by the government, most of which he claimed were in constituencies held by BN and Perikatan Nasional.

At one point during his speech, fellow deputy speaker Alice Lau took over the chair temporarily before handing it back to Ramli.

DAP MP fumes

Subsequently, Ngeh Koo Ham (Harapan-Beruas) stood up to condemn Ramli's action, saying he was disappointed to see "how the Parliament was insulted and its rules abandoned".

Ngeh argued that although the Standing Orders did not explicitly address the matter, they implied that every sitting must be presided over by a chairperson responsible for ensuring that proceedings were conducted in an orderly manner.

"I wish to express my sadness and objection, so that this Parliament does not become a subject of ridicule and laughter, not only in Malaysia but throughout the world.

"As MPs, we must ensure that the dignity of this Parliament is upheld and respected," the DAP lawmaker said.

Beruas MP Ngeh Koo Ham

Ngeh also called for Ramli's participation in the debate to be expunged from the Hansard.

His remarks triggered a verbal exchange, with Ramli questioning whether Ngeh had a copy of the Standing Orders with him.

Ngeh, in turn, challenged the deputy speaker to read all the relevant rules.

Ramli then told Ngeh not to speak while he was addressing the house.

Invoking Standing Order 99, which provides that the speaker's or deputy speakers' interpretation of the Standing Orders is final, Ramli told Ngeh to file a motion if he disagreed with his ruling.

He also cited another provision stating that failure to comply with any Standing Order would not invalidate any proceedings or decisions of the Dewan Rakyat.

"I only changed seats. I still chair the Dewan Rakyat. That is very clear, and interpretation of what happened in this house is still my prerogative. It is my decision.

"If Yang Berhormat disagrees, Standing Order 43 is clear. You file a motion," Ramli said.

‘Acting like a dictator’

Ngeh responded that Standing Order 99 did not give the speaker or deputy speakers the power to act as a "dictator", prompting Ramli to order him to sit down.

"So, do we want to allow this august house to be a place where a dictator decides whether we can sit or speak?" Ngeh retorted before taking his seat.

Ramli then told Ngeh he was fortunate to have complied with the order, warning that he would otherwise have taken action against the Perak lawmaker.

The exchange also drew interventions from Ronald and later Dr Zaliha Mustafa (Harapan-Sekijang).

Ronald reiterated his position that Ramli should have appointed another MP to preside over the session while he took part in the debate, adding that the dispute could have been avoided had the deputy speaker done so.

Zaliha, meanwhile, called on the Dewan Rakyat to issue clear guidelines, or a “petua” (advice), on such situations for future reference.



