COMMENT | In a joint statement dated Nov 12, seven national laureates have urged that the rule of law be upheld fairly and equitably without double standards between those in power and ordinary citizens.

The joint statement was signed by A Samad Said, Baharuddin Zainal, Muhammad Haji Salleh, Anwar Ridhwan, Zurinah Hassan, Siti Zainon Ismail, and Rahman Shaari. Are they being derhaka to the king?

While critics of Najib Abdul Razak’s house arrest are sometimes accused of disrespecting the king, such assertions overlook a fundamental constitutional reality, namely, the monarch does not act unilaterally.

According to legal scholars, the phrase "royal pardon" is arguably a misnomer under the Federal Constitution. Specifically, Article 42 mandates that the king exercises the power of pardon on the advice of the Pardons Board, a body that includes key officials such as the attorney-general.

Recognising this shared responsibility does not diminish the institution.

Rather, it upholds the principles of a constitutional monarchy as enshrined in the supreme law of the land.

While one may debate whether the decision to grant house arrest to disgraceful Najib - who was convicted of misappropriating public funds - is justiciable and subject to judicial scrutiny, it defies logic to label public dissatisfaction with this arrangement as derhaka (treason or disloyalty).

Casting such aspersions implies that even the courts should be barred from rendering any opinion or judgment on the matter. Is such a sweeping proposition tenable under either the law or basic logic? People tend to forget that even Anwar Ibrahim’s pardon was challenged in court.

The fact remains that no one is questioning the constitutional powers of the king. That trite principle is widely accepted as a fait accompli. Be that as it may, any attempt to deflect from the real issue smacks of political immaturity or outright desperation.

While social media allows anyone - including laypeople - to weigh in on complex legal matters, this confusion is only worsened by the reckless rhetoric of certain politicians, including the educated ones.

When it comes to politics, even well-educated politicians seem willing to stoop to the level of casual social media commenters. Unfortunately, political expediency often leads them to adopt simplistic arguments.

Yes, these leaders are surprisingly willing to echo the superficial rhetoric of ordinary social media users. Instead of educating an uninformed public, they prefer to play to the gallery.

Doctrine of constitutionalism

Some people have suggested that critics should simply amend the pardon laws if they are dissatisfied with the decision regarding Najib. In my view, the question of amending the law or the Constitution does not arise at all.

When dealing with the Constitution, we must never interpret it as though it were an ordinary statute. That is precisely why constitutional scholars emphasise the doctrine of constitutionalism - the principle that all state power is bound by both the letter and the democratic spirit of the supreme law, rather than mere political convenience.

While I personally disagree with demands to publicly disclose the Pardons Board's minutes - as doing so could possibly violate the Official Secrets Act - I can easily understand why people are asking for them.

Many remain confused about whether the AG properly advised the king that Malaysia has no legislation governing house arrest.

Without a legal framework in place, allowing Najib to serve the remainder of his custodial sentence in his luxury and swanky residence could potentially be both illegal and unconstitutional.

People also want to know whether the members of the Pardons Board did advise the king the possible repercussion or backlash to allow disgraceful criminal like Najib to serve his remainder sentence in his house despite what he had done to the country.

After all, the king himself had urged the government to be tough in waging a war against corruption and any corrupt personalities irrespective of their status.

In a constitutional monarchy framework, loyalty to the king and fidelity to the supreme law go hand in hand. Weaponising accusations of derhaka to silence legitimate legal questions does not protect the royal institution - it undermines the very rule of law the king is sworn to uphold.

HANIPA MAIDIN is a former deputy minister of law.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.



