Terengganu Gerakan committee member Chan Chee How today took his oath of office as an appointed state assemblyperson, representing the non-Muslim community in the state.

The motion to appoint Chan (above) was proposed by Terengganu Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairperson Razali Idris, and seconded by Buluh Gading lawmaker Ridzuan Hashim.

"His appointment is in accordance with Clause XXVII (2) of the Laws of the Constitution of Terengganu (First Part), which allows for the appointment of a member to represent the non-Muslim community when the group has no elected representative in the state legislative assembly," Razali said.

The Kijal assemblyperson said this when tabling the motion at the Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Terengganu state legislative assembly at Wisma Darul Iman.

Chan, 51, took his oath before Terengganu state assembly speaker Nor Hamzah. Also present was Menteri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

The entrepreneur previously served as public relations manager for Section 10 of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project from 2022 to 2025.

He also has experience in company management and sales.

- Bernama