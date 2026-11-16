T'ganu Gerakan leader sworn in as appointed assemblyperson
Terengganu Gerakan committee member Chan Chee How today took his oath of office as an appointed state assemblyperson, representing the non-Muslim community in the state.
The motion to appoint Chan (above) was proposed by Terengganu Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairperson Razali Idris, and seconded by Buluh Gading lawmaker Ridzuan Hashim...
Terengganu Gerakan committee member Chan Chee How today took his oath of office as an appointed state assemblyperson, representing the non-Muslim community in the state.
The motion to appoint Chan (above) was proposed by Terengganu Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairperson Razali Idris, and seconded by Buluh Gading lawmaker Ridzuan Hashim.
"His appointment is in accordance with Clause XXVII (2) of the Laws of the Constitution of Terengganu (First Part), which allows for the appointment of a member to represent the non-Muslim community when the group has no elected representative in the state legislative assembly," Razali said.
The Kijal assemblyperson said this when tabling the motion at the Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Terengganu state legislative assembly at Wisma Darul Iman.
Chan, 51, took his oath before Terengganu state assembly speaker Nor Hamzah. Also present was Menteri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.
The entrepreneur previously served as public relations manager for Section 10 of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project from 2022 to 2025.
He also has experience in company management and sales.
- Bernama
I am sure sooner or later the Chinese will realise that they have been misled by DAP all these years to believe that our WINNING PAS does not care about the rights and the interests of the Chinese. Gerakan is led by smart Chinese leaders who can clearly see that the Chinese community will benefit a lot with the implementation of the WINNING HUDUD and the ban on gambling outlets and the restrictions of the sale of alcohol. Everyone can see that the Chinese lives happily in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah without having to worry about their children getting involved in immoral activities which come with open concerts and mix gender cinemas. Congratulations to brave Chinese leaders in Gerakan like Mr Chan Chee How who has been just appointed as an elected assemblyman in Terengganu by the WINNING MB Samsuri who will soon become the first PM from our WINNING PAS. Islam is for the good of all.
Now that PAS and PN have appointed someone to represent Terengganu’s non-Muslims, let’s see how they respond when he brings up an issue they’d rather avoid. Will Chan be able to question state policies that affect the people he represents, and will the state government answer him on the floor of the assembly? Chan should make it easy for residents to reach him and make public the issues he raises and the answers he gets. PAS and PN made this appointment. They should be prepared to answer to the community it was meant to serve.
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