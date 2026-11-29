The Higher Education Ministry will reuse RM225 million in unspent research grant funds accumulated since 2006, following a reprimand from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Based on the ministry's review, the balance is from cost savings, adjustments to research requirements, early project completion, and other technical and administrative factors, without affecting the achievement of the original research objectives, it explained.

"The fund balance represents 3.65 percent of the total research allocation over these two decades and is kept in separate accounts at higher education institutions as well as subject to government regulation, financial procedures, and ministry approval," it said in a statement today.

On Tuesday, the PAC report revealed that the Higher Education Ministry accumulated unutilised research grant balances totalling more than RM225 million, thereby exposing weaknesses in the management of public funds for research, development, commercialisation, and innovation programmes.

The Auditor-General's Report had also previously raised the same issue.

The ministry said it has taken proactive steps, including a one-off approval from the Finance Ministry in February, subject to the establishment of a clear management mechanism.

On March 4, a proposal to reuse the fund balance was submitted to cabinet as instructed, with the cabinet approving the mechanism, management procedures, and distribution of the fund balance on Sept 18.

"In terms of implementation scale, the proposal to reuse this fund balance involves 20 public universities and 41 private higher education institutions.

"The reuse of funds will be implemented transparently, in a structured manner, and with periodic monitoring without changing the original purpose of research and development allocations," the ministry assured.

Disciplinary action

The ministry has also taken disciplinary action against the individual who led a Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) research project that resulted in RM1.6 million in losses related to the i-Breath medical prototype between January 2022 and December 2023.

A police report was also lodged over the matter on Oct 15, 2025, it added.

"UTM has implemented corrective measures encompassing the segregation of verifier and approver duties as well as obtaining expenditure approval from the university board of directors.

"The ministry will continue to cooperate with the PAC, the National Audit Department, and relevant agencies to ensure every improvement recommendation is implemented based on clear facts," it said.



