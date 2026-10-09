KUALA LUMPUR: LGMS Berhad will bring together cybersecurity and technology leaders from across Malaysia’s critical sectors on October 28 as artificial intelligence increasingly changes the speed, scale and sophistication of cyberattacks.

The LGMS AI Cybersecurity Summit 2026, themed “When Attackers Use AI, Cyber Defence Must Evolve”, will examine how organisations need to rethink cybersecurity as attackers increasingly use AI to automate and accelerate malicious activity.

The invitation-only summit at Immersify Kuala Lumpur, The Labs @ Bukit Bintang City Centre, is expected to bring together about 200 participants, including chief information security officers and technology leaders from banking, insurance, telecommunications and major enterprises as well as government agencies, regulators, industry associations, analysts and media.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation YB Datuk Chang Lih Kang will officiate the summit, which is set to be Malaysia’s largest closed-door gathering focused specifically on the convergence of AI and cybersecurity.

YB Datuk Chang Lih Kang





Fong Choong Fook





LGMS managing director Fong Choong Fook said that the rapid adoption of AI was not only creating new opportunities for businesses but also fundamentally changing the cyber threat environment.

“Attackers are increasingly able to use AI to automate activities that previously required considerable technical knowledge, manpower and time. This changes the equation for defenders because attacks can now be carried out at machine speed and on a much greater scale,” he said.

“Cyber defence therefore also has to evolve. Conventional defences alone can no longer keep pace. Organisations cannot rely solely on periodic assessments when attackers can continuously look for weaknesses. The industry has to move towards more intelligent, continuous and proactive forms of defence.”

LGMS said during a recent briefing that it had already begun seeing AI agents being used in cyberattacks against Malaysian companies and expects AI-driven attacks to become increasingly prevalent. The company has consequently been investing in AI technologies and developing capabilities based on the principle that AI will increasingly be required to counter AI-enabled threats.

The summit will also mark the first public unveiling of five new cybersecurity solutions researched, designed and built entirely in Malaysia by LGMS, whose laboratory holds ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation. All five will be showcased first-hand during the event.

The first is an adversarial security assessment designed specifically for AI and Large Language Model applications, addressing emerging risks such as prompt injection, improper output handling, excessive agency, retrieval-augmented generation security and model supply-chain vulnerabilities. Unlike conventional cybersecurity assessments developed primarily for traditional software environments, the service tests AI applications against attack scenarios specific to probabilistic AI systems.

The second is an on-premises, LLM-assisted secure code review platform that analyses an organisation’s source code within its own environment. It is designed to identify business-logic weaknesses, dependencies, exposed credentials and infrastructure misconfigurations while allowing sensitive source code to remain within the organisation.

The third is a continuous credential-exposure monitoring service covering employee identities across an organisation’s corporate domain. It combines historical analysis with ongoing monitoring and can use AI-enhanced validation to determine whether exposed credentials remain active, allowing organisations to respond before compromised credentials are exploited.

The fourth is an AI-driven attack surface management solution that continuously discovers and monitors an organisation’s internet-facing assets, including those the organisation may not be aware of. It uses AI to prioritise exposures according to how likely they are to be exploited, allowing security teams to close gaps before attackers find them.

The fifth is a next-generation deception platform that places realistic decoy systems among an organisation’s real ones. Because no legitimate user has reason to touch a decoy, any contact is a high-confidence sign of an intruder, detected the moment it happens and recorded step by step — an approach that has proven especially effective against AI-driven attackers.

Fong said that the five solutions reflected a broader shift from periodic cybersecurity testing towards continuous assessment and monitoring.

“Cybersecurity traditionally relied heavily on assessments carried out at certain points in time. But attackers do not wait for an organisation’s next annual security review,” he said.

“As AI increases the frequency and sophistication of attacks, organisations will increasingly need security capabilities that operate continuously. Our objective is to combine the experience and judgement of cybersecurity specialists with AI to help organisations identify and address risks much earlier.”

LGMS said that the summit would also highlight Malaysia’s ability to develop home-grown cybersecurity capabilities as organisations worldwide confront new security risks arising from generative AI, autonomous AI agents and increasingly automated cyberattacks.

The summit comes against the backdrop of the Cyber Security Act 2024 and Malaysia’s broader efforts to strengthen the resilience of its National Critical Information Infrastructure sectors. For more information, please contact: marketing@lgms.global .

Source: LGMS Berhad

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