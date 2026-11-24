The third edition of the Himpunan Rakyat Benci Rasuah street protest will be held in Kuala Lumpur this Saturday, according to its organisers.

The coalition of student and youth groups, Sekretariat Rakyat Benci Rasuah 3.0, is demanding, among others, that the government suspend jailed former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s house arrest order.

"Hey guys, there will be an anti-graft protest at Sogo KL this Nov 28!

"We will mosh pit (from Sogo) to Dataran Merdeka to fight corruption. See you at 2pm!” said a poster shared by Himpunan Advokasi Rakyat Malaysia on Threads last night.

According to the promotional poster, the protest is also targeting former MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki and businessperson Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak.

The anti-graft rally by Himpunan Rakyat Benci Rasuah in June last year

Last week, the groups held a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall, urging Putrajaya to suspend Najib’s house arrest order pending the outcome of a court challenge and to explain the legal basis for allowing him to serve the remainder of his SRC International sentence at home.

The first Himpunan Rakyat Benci Rasuah was on Jan 25 last year to demand swift action against all politicians involved in corruption cases, transparent probes into all corruption allegations, and for all political leaders to affirm commitment towards ending corruption.

This was followed by a second protest in the city centre on June 28 last year, which saw a stand-off between police and protesters.