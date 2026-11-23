PARLIAMENT | Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh has accused critics of focusing disproportionately on the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH) land premium controversy because it involves a Chinese organisation and a DAP minister.

In her winding-up speech at the Dewan Rakyat special chambers today, Yeoh again defended the reduction of KLSCAH's land premium from RM4.6 million to RM1,000 during a debate on a motion by Ahmad Amzad Hashim (PN-Kuala Terengganu).

She maintained that the decision was made by the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territories Land Committee under Rule 10 of the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Land Rules 1995, taking into account restrictions on land use and KLSCAH's national heritage status.

Yeoh argued that the controversy would not have attracted the same scrutiny had the minister been from another party.

She also contrasted the attention given to KLSCAH with what she described as the relatively muted response to her efforts to protect valuable land, green spaces, and flood retention ponds in Kuala Lumpur.

Her remarks came amid repeated challenges from lawmakers, including whether KLSCAH received preferential treatment and whether she influenced the committee's decision.

Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall

'No Chinese DAP members'

Yeoh said the reduction was approved by the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territories Land Committee, chaired by the chief secretary to the government.

“All of them (in the committee) are Malays. There are no Chinese DAP members on the Land Committee that approved this application,” she said, referring to the senior government officials serving on the committee.

She said the remark was intended to counter insinuations during the debate that KLSCAH had received preferential treatment compared with mosques.

Awang Hashim (PN-Pendang) objected to the reference to ethnicity, saying civil servants must discharge their duties with integrity regardless of race.

“But the proposal to change this (land premium) came from you. That is where it started,” he claimed.

Awang Hashim (PN-Pendang)

Pressed by Abd Ghani Ahmad (PN-Jerlun) on whether she could alter premiums determined by the committee, Yeoh replied: “I have no power. I have no power.”

She also pointed to what she described as contradictory demands from MPs, noting that the Public Accounts Committee had recommended that the federal territories minister chair the Land Committee.

“So, when we have this split personality in the Dewan Rakyat, how are the agencies supposed to make decisions?” she asked.

Yeoh cited seven organisations that had previously received nominal land premiums of RM1,000 in Kuala Lumpur, arguing that KLSCAH was not given special treatment.

They were Yayasan Tuanku Bainun, Pertubuhan Bakti, the National Council of Women's Organisations, the Malaysian Council for Child Welfare, the Malaysian Red Crescent Society, the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chansha Shuayyin Association, and the Badminton Association of Malaysia.

How the premium was reduced

KLSCAH initially applied for a 99-year lease extension in September 2025 and was assessed a premium of RM4.6 million.

It subsequently sought a reduction and freehold status before applying to have the land re-alienated for institutional rather than commercial use.

The Land Committee approved the revised application in September, retaining a leasehold tenure of up to 99 years.

Yeoh said the RM1,000 premium was imposed under Rule 10 of the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Land Rules 1995, taking into account restrictions on land use and KLSCAH's national heritage status, which it has held since 2007.

“So, this RM1,000 (amount) did not just fall from the sky,” she said.

She also dismissed suggestions that KLSCAH could comfortably finance its upkeep through hall rentals, saying the income covered less than 20 percent of its operating and maintenance costs.

The organisation last received government conservation grants in 2007, despite submitting subsequent applications, she added.

The prolonged parliamentary debate, punctuated by repeated interruptions, prompted deputy speaker Ramli Nor to remark on its unusual duration.

“2.30, 4.30, 5.30 - three hours. This has never happened before in the Special Chambers,” he said before adjourning proceedings until tomorrow.