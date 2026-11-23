Malacca Chief Minister Ab Rauf Yusoh has defended how he structured his state government, with no elected backbenchers in the state legislature.

With one chief minister, 10 exco members, and 12 deputy excos, 23 out of 24 BN-Perikatan Nasional assemblypersons have executive jobs.

Meanwhile, the sole BN assemblyperson without an executive post, Yadzil Yaakub, is the state deputy speaker.

Appointed assemblypersons are expected to fill the backbench.

“I know what I’m doing, because the structure put in place is suitable for Malacca,” Rauf was quoted as saying by Bernama today.

“We’re not spending a lot, just the same,” he added.

He was responding to criticism about the size of his administration compared with Malacca, which has a population of just over 1 million according to government data as of 2025.

On social media, most comparisons were with Selangor, which has 11 state executive councillors, including the menteri besar, for a population of about 7.4 million.

Critics had also questioned how much such a big state government would cost taxpayers.

Malacca first introduced deputy exco posts in 2013, but this practice was ended when Pakatan Harapan seized the state in 2018.

Rauf resumed the practice in 2023 after bringing Harapan into his state government, with two deputy exco posts going to DAP.

Speaking to reporters today, Rauf said deputy excos were appointed to help excos be more efficient in carrying out their duties.



He said it was also part of his pledge to ensure that the people of Malacca get top-notch government services.