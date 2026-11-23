'I know what I'm doing' - Malacca CM defends giving almost all BN-PN reps executive jobs
Malacca Chief Minister Ab Rauf Yusoh has defended how he structured his state government, with no elected backbenchers in the state legislature.
With one chief minister, 10 exco members, and 12 deputy excos, 23 out of 24 BN-Perikatan Nasional assemblypersons have executive jobs.
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Malacca Chief Minister Ab Rauf Yusoh has defended how he structured his state government, with no elected backbenchers in the state legislature.
With one chief minister, 10 exco members, and 12 deputy excos, 23 out of 24 BN-Perikatan Nasional assemblypersons have executive jobs.
Meanwhile, the sole BN assemblyperson without an executive post, Yadzil Yaakub, is the state deputy speaker.
Appointed assemblypersons are expected to fill the backbench.
“I know what I’m doing, because the structure put in place is suitable for Malacca,” Rauf was quoted as saying by Bernama today.
“We’re not spending a lot, just the same,” he added.
He was responding to criticism about the size of his administration compared with Malacca, which has a population of just over 1 million according to government data as of 2025.
On social media, most comparisons were with Selangor, which has 11 state executive councillors, including the menteri besar, for a population of about 7.4 million.
Critics had also questioned how much such a big state government would cost taxpayers.
Malacca first introduced deputy exco posts in 2013, but this practice was ended when Pakatan Harapan seized the state in 2018.
Rauf resumed the practice in 2023 after bringing Harapan into his state government, with two deputy exco posts going to DAP.
Speaking to reporters today, Rauf said deputy excos were appointed to help excos be more efficient in carrying out their duties.
He said it was also part of his pledge to ensure that the people of Malacca get top-notch government services.
Does each Deputy also entitled to a govt car, driver and bodyguard ? Or each Deputy have to use just what an ordinary Assemblyman is entitled to ? If you want efficiency, then you must also provide the perks and benefits Rauf. Like the Negeri Sembilan voters, the Malacca voters also deserve the leaders they voted in to power. Ordinary govt servants and even average workers have to struggle for a pay increase, but political leaders just have to approve extra perks and benefits for themselves.
To all those who voted BN - PN congrats as now the State will use Rakyat’s money to pay high salaries to all those elected. Voters should open their eyes and realise that politicians use race to get your votes and then abuse the system to enrich themselves.
It better be top notch. Or we will rally with this quote you have said MB Rauf.
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