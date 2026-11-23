The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (MCBA) has confirmed that the civil servant arrested for allegedly helping a foreign woman enter the country illegally at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 is one of its own officers.

MCBA director-general Shuhaily Zain said the arrest followed a police report lodged by an MCBA officer who became suspicious of her superior's conduct.

Praising the officer for coming forward, Shuhaily said he hoped to meet her personally to express his appreciation.

"It only takes one individual to change what happens on the ground," he told reporters when met at Zoo Negara.

The detained officer remains in police custody, Shuhaily said.

He said he hoped the investigation would uncover a wider network and pledged MCBA's full cooperation with the police.

Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) generic KLIA2 230724

"Arrest as many people as necessary. Malaysians are fed up with activities like this," he said.

'VIP punya orang'

Shuhaily's call for a wider investigation comes amid allegations that the arrested officer had abused his authority to help a Vietnamese woman bypass immigration checks at KLIA2.

As reported by Malaysiakini on Nov 20, police arrested the senior MCBA officer following a report lodged at 1.18am on Nov 17 by the complainant.

KLIA district police chief M Ravi confirmed the arrest at the time.

The suspect is being investigated under Section 26B(d) of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (Atipsom), while the woman is being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for entering the country without a valid document.

According to a copy of the police report sighted by Malaysiakini, the incident occurred at about 11.20pm on Nov 16 at the Apec/diplomatic counter, a special lane for diplomats and Apec card holders.

The complainant, who was behind the counter, alleged that her superior, a deputy assistant director, arrived with the woman while holding her passport.

Despite repeated requests to inspect the document, the officer allegedly refused, claiming it had already been cleared at the operations office and that the woman was "VIP punya orang" (someone linked to a VIP).

He then handed the passport directly to the woman and allowed her to pass through without inspection.

The complainant later learnt from Customs officers that the woman had been detained at the baggage claim area.

Further checks found that the woman's passport bore no Malaysian entry stamp and that the Malaysian Immigration System (MyIMMS) had no record of her entry.

In her report, the officer called for separate investigations by the police, MCBA's integrity unit, the Immigration Department, and the MACC.

Malaysiakini also reported that sources familiar with the matter described such cases as a "one-man job" syndicate, in which senior officers allegedly bypass counter checks themselves to pocket the entire syndicate payout without sharing it with intermediaries or junior staff.