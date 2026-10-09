PUTRAJAYA, 9 October 2026 – The Selangor Information Technology & Digital Economy Corporation (Sidec) and TCab Tech today exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore commercialisation pathways for TCab Tech’s E20 eVTOL in Malaysia and to support the growth of the country’s Low Altitude Economy (LAE) ecosystem.

Sidec CEO Yong Kai Ping and TCab Tech Founder and CEO Ng Yon Wui exchanged the signed MOU at the opening of Malaysian Engineers, Global Impact: TCab Tech E20 eVTOL Showcase at IOI City Mall, Putrajaya. The exchange was witnessed by YAB Dato’ Seri Amirudin Shari, Menteri Besar of Selangor, together with YB Ng Sze Han, Selangor State Executive Councillor for Investment, Trade and Mobility, Mr Wilfred Wong, General Manager of IOI City Mall, and invited guests.

Jointly organised by Sidec, TCab Tech and IOI City Mall, the showcase features the first public display in Malaysia of the E20, a five-seat tilt-rotor electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft developed by TCab Tech. It is open to the public at Symphony East 3 from 10am to 10pm until 9 November 2026, with free entry, and marks TCab Tech’s formal entry into the Malaysian market.

Under the MOU, TCab Tech will contribute its expertise in eVTOL research, development and manufacturing. Sidec will draw on its ecosystem and industry networks to facilitate TCab Tech’s engagement with relevant agencies, industry players and partners in Selangor as the company prepares for certification and commercialisation in Malaysia.

As part of its Southeast Asia strategy, TCab Tech will also set up a regional business centre in Selangor, which will serve as its base for commercial development, local partnerships and wider regional expansion.

“Sidec is fully committed to making sure Selangor keeps pace with the technologies that will shape how we live and work, and the Low Altitude Economy is one of them. We want Selangor to be ready, with the talent, partners and ecosystem in place, as these technologies move from the drawing board to real use. Through this MOU, we’ll help connect TCab Tech with the right partners and stakeholders as it explores its path in Malaysia, and we hope the showcase lets the public see first-hand what Malaysian engineering can do,” said Yong Kai Ping, CEO of Sidec.

“The Low Altitude Economy doesn’t take off on aircraft technology alone. It needs certification, regulation, infrastructure, industrial capability and real use cases to come together. Malaysia already has strong aerospace manufacturing, MRO, engineering and aviation talent, and its geography, tourism and demand for regional connectivity make it a strong fit for eVTOL applications,” said Ng Yon Wui, Founder and CEO of TCab Tech.

TCab Tech will explore uses for the E20 in Malaysia across tourism, intercity and intracity travel. These include links between transport hubs and tourist destinations, short point-to-point trips between nearby cities, and new mobility options within urban centres.





Alongside the MOU, Ng Yon Wui has been appointed Industry Advisor to Sidec. In this role, he will share industry perspectives on developing high-technology sectors in Selangor, including aerospace, advanced air mobility and autonomous technologies.

The E20 is currently going through Type Certification with the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), and TCab Tech has completed key milestones, including its Certification Basis (G 1), Means of Compliance (G-2) and Certification Plan. The company is also preparing for future entry into overseas markets, including Malaysia. This follows the civil aviation safety cooperation MOU signed between the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) and CAAC in September 2026, as CAAM finalises its proposed Malaysia Low Altitude Economy (LAE) Framework, which includes a phased implementation roadmap.

With Malaysia as its regional base, TCab Tech aims to build a long-term local presence and extend its eVTOL partnerships across Southeast Asia.

ABOUT THE SHOWCASE

Event: Malaysian Engineers, Global Impact: TCab Tech E20 eVTOL Showcase

Dates: 9 October – 9 November 2026

Venue: Symphony East 3, IOI City Mall, Putrajaya

Hours / entry: 10am - 10pm / Free

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