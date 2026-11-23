Legal officers at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) were allegedly offered cash and sponsored overseas holidays to fast-track contract reviews, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) revealed today.

The PAC's investigation, conducted between June 29 and July 16, involved senior officials from the Higher Education Ministry, UKM, Koperasi Siswazah Bangi Berhad (KSBB), and former university management personnel.

PAC chairperson Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said the university's Legal Adviser's Office faced persistent pressure, including requests for officers to work on weekends to allow certain contracts to jump the review queue.

"MACC must investigate and prosecute those involved in attempts to offer cash bribes and sponsored holidays to jump the queue for file reviews at the Legal Adviser's Office," she said at a press conference in Parliament today.

The call was among the PAC's recommendations following its investigation into financial irregularities at UKM's Centre for Shaping Advanced and Professional Education (UKMShape).

The investigation centred on agreements between UKM and KSBB to manage the university's Master of Education (Spend) and Postgraduate Diploma in Education (DPLI) programmes.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia

Mas Ermieyati said the agreements breached government procurement procedures and UKM's constitution because they lacked approval from the university board and the Finance Ministry.

"The agreements did not comply with government procurement procedures and violated UKM's constitution because they did not obtain formal approval from the university board and the Finance Ministry," she said.

The PAC also found that UKM officers held key positions in KSBB without written permission from their department heads, while their names were concealed in the cooperative's original documents during legal due diligence checks.

Another conflict of interest involved a lorry used for UKMShape's promotional activities, which was registered under a company owned by the child of the centre's former director.

Complaints ignored for eight months

The PAC also found that UKM's previous administration failed to act on conflict-of-interest complaints until a change in university leadership.

"Based on our examination of documents and witness testimonies, the PAC concluded that UKM's previous administration had neglected complaints involving conflicts of interest for nearly eight months, until the new leadership initiated an internal investigation," Mas Ermieyati said.

The committee questioned the independence of UKM's Internal Investigation Committee, whose members were appointed directly by the vice-chancellor.

Its initial investigation focused on lower-ranking officers while excluding senior decision-makers, including the former vice-chancellor, although the scope has since been expanded to include relevant senior officials.

Mas Ermieyati said future independent investigation panels should be appointed by the university board or the Higher Education Ministry, rather than the vice-chancellor.

"The scope of the investigation must cover the chain of command at the highest management levels," she stressed.

The PAC also criticised UKM's board for approving agreements on the assumption that proper scrutiny had been conducted at lower levels, while relying on the presence of Finance Ministry representatives without ensuring formal ministry approval.

"The university board can no longer act merely as a final endorser, or a rubber stamp," Mas Ermieyati said.

She added that Finance Ministry representatives on university boards must proactively examine compliance with Treasury regulations before approving proposals.

Millions in student fees

The PAC investigation also followed revelations in the Auditor-General's Report 1/2026, tabled in February, concerning serious financial irregularities at UKMShape.

The initial audit found that an unauthorised cooperative had collected RM50.74 million in tuition fees for the Spend and DPLI programmes.

The audit also found that RM32.36 million in tuition revenue was not properly recorded in UKM's accounts, while RM5.32 million remained outstanding as of Dec 31, 2024.

It also identified conflicts of interest involving five UKM officers holding key positions in the cooperative, alongside RM5.94 million in commissions paid to ineligible agents and RM107,907 in overseas expenditure involving non-UKM personnel.

Confirming the audit findings, Mas Ermieyati said the PAC recommended banning third-party tuition fee collection at public universities and requiring all payments to be deposited directly into official university accounts.

Civil suits, MACC investigations

Further, Mas Ermieyati disclosed that KSBB on May 4 had filed a civil suit seeking RM2.496 million at the Shah Alam High Court.

UKM subsequently filed a counterclaim seeking RM3.44 million in outstanding fees and issued third-party notices against the former UKMShape director and former KSBB chairperson, seeking to hold them liable.

The PAC recommended that both parties reconcile their accounts to determine the outstanding claims while legal proceedings continue.

In March, MACC opened two investigation papers into the governance and financial irregularities highlighted by the auditor-general.

Then MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said the investigations concerned student intake programmes that allegedly lacked university board approval and suspected false claims.

UKM had previously pledged disciplinary and legal action based on the outcome of its internal investigation.