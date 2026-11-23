Former DAP lawmaker Tony Pua has criticised BN chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's pledge to reintroduce the goods and services tax (GST) if the coalition returns to power.

While GST is often touted as a more efficient revenue collector than the sales and service tax (SST), Pua pointed to how refunds were mishandled under Zahid's predecessor, former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak.

"Remember how Najib messed up refunds, costs, and inflation? You must be out of your mind if you think Zahid will actually do better as prime minister with GST," Pua said in a Facebook post last night.

Pua, who served as an aide to then finance minister Lim Guan Eng from 2018 to 2020, also labelled BN a "towkay" party, referring to the tax burden ultimately borne by consumers.

Simply put, GST is charged at multiple stages of the supply chain, from production to distribution. However, businesses can claim refunds for the GST paid on their inputs to prevent the tax from being cumulatively passed on through the supply chain.

But under the Najib administration, delays in refund payments became a major problem.

A Public Accounts Committee investigation between 2018 and 2019 found that some businesses waited up to two years for their refunds, despite the law requiring payments to be made within 14 days.

Najib, who introduced the GST in 2014, blamed the delays on cash flow problems.

Part of the problem was that GST revenue went directly into Putrajaya's consolidated revenue account, where it could be spent, rather than being kept in a dedicated trust fund. Such a fund would have ensured refunds were paid before any surplus was transferred to the government for spending.

When the Pakatan Harapan government abolished the GST in June 2018, outstanding refunds were reported to have reached RM19.47 billion, although the validity of all the claims had yet to be established.

READ MORE: A primer on the 'not missing' GST refunds