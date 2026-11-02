Jasmine Food Corporation Sdn. Bhd. (Jasmine Food) continues its commitment to supporting the Palestinian people through the #SinarUntukGaza campaign, with the handover of a second-phase contribution amounting to RM423,651 to Cinta Gaza Malaysia (CGM) to support humanitarian assistance efforts in Gaza.

This contribution brings the total amount successfully raised through the #SinarUntukGaza campaign in 2026 to RM695,282.50.

During the first phase of the campaign, which ran from January to March 2026, a total of RM271,631.50 was raised. The funds were channelled towards food pack distribution and hot meal programmes in Gaza, benefiting a total of 10,373 recipients.

For the second phase, which ran from April to September 2026, Jasmine successfully raised an additional RM423,651.

The funds from the second phase will be utilised by CGM to carry out humanitarian projects focusing on the distribution of food packs and clean water supplies, with the aim of reaching more people in Gaza who continue to face challenging humanitarian conditions.

The #SinarUntukGaza campaign adopts an approach that enables consumers to become part of humanitarian efforts through the purchase of selected Jasmine products. Throughout the campaign period, a portion of every purchase of BERAS ERA CAP SINAR TIMUR was channelled towards supporting assistance for the people of Gaza through CGM.

Speaking at the contribution handover ceremony, Jasmine Food Corporation Chief Executive Officer, Mr Alan Kwong, said the success of the campaign demonstrated how small, everyday actions can create a greater impact when people come together.

He added that the campaign was built on a simple belief: every purchase and every contribution can make a difference, while providing Jasmine customers with an opportunity to contribute collectively to humanitarian efforts.

He also expressed his appreciation to CGM for its cooperation in ensuring that the contributions could be translated into meaningful assistance on the ground.

“Although this year's campaign has come to an end, the spirit of compassion and kindness it has inspired should not end here. We may not be able to resolve every challenge faced by the people of Gaza, but when we come together, we can create meaningful change,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Cinta Gaza Malaysia, Mr Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri bin Kamaruzaman, said strategic collaborations with the corporate sector, such as the partnership with Jasmine, are crucial in ensuring that assistance for the Palestinian people can continue consistently.

“This contribution of RM695,282.50 is more than just a figure. Behind every ringgit is food reaching families, clean water that people can access, and a little more room for the people of Gaza to carry on with their lives amid extremely challenging circumstances. Jasmine's efforts also demonstrate how the corporate sector and the public can play a significant role in the humanitarian ecosystem. At CGM, we appreciate the trust placed in us and will ensure that this responsibility is translated into assistance that genuinely benefits those in need,” he said.

He added that the success of the first phase, which benefited 10,373 recipients, demonstrated that collaboration between corporations, customers and humanitarian organisations can deliver tangible impact.

CGM also welcomes more corporations to incorporate humanitarian initiatives into their social programmes and corporate responsibility efforts, particularly to ensure that support for the Palestinian people can be sustained over the long term.

The #SinarUntukGaza campaign also serves as an example of how public participation can be encouraged through actions that are part of everyday life, allowing consumers to meet their families' needs while simultaneously helping those in need.

This content is provided by Jasmine Food Corporation Sdn. Bhd.

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