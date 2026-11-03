The TuJu navigation app is back online - but without any navigation services.

Instead, the latest update of the app as of Oct 30 now launches Google Maps when you want to navigate. This includes navigation to rest areas.

This comes amid continued criticism over an earlier push by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for Malaysians to adopt TuJu as a navigation app.

Ironically, it is reported that Google Maps incorporates some data such as road closures and traffic incidents from Waze - the navigation app that is also owned by Google - but the government wants to ban it due to it being based in Israel.

There does not appear to be any integration between Google Maps and TuJu, meaning users who want to make use of the latter's access to traffic cameras will have to switch apps while on the road.

As for TuJu's traffic information tab, it simply pulls Facebook posts from the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM).

Met in Parliament today, Works Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said ministry officials and LLM have been summoned to brief a Parliamentary Special Select Committee proceeding sometime this week on issues surrounding TuJu.

Asked whether app developer Prosignal Consortium Sdn Bhd has also been summoned, he said, “I don’t know if the proceeding will involve the company as well, but the PSSC has summoned the ministry on issues related to TuJu.”

He said this when asked whether the Works Ministry has summoned the parties for an explanation following concerns arising from use of the application.

On Saturday, government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil said LLM’s top management must be accountable if the government was given misleading information about the capabilities of the TuJu navigation application.

National security concerns

Previously, on Oct 20, Anwar urged Malaysians to switch from Waze to TuJu, citing national security concerns over Waze's links to Israel and potential misuse of Malaysian data.

The government had also decided to ban civil servants from using Waze, with a total ban for all Malaysians being considered.

However, users quickly found that TuJu was not fit for purpose, leading to the app being taken offline.

Commenting further, Alexander said a Works Ministry retreat last weekend involving all agencies under its purview had touched on improvements needed on TuJu, as part of its overall action plan for next year.

”We had our retreat to discuss our 2027 action plan. This annual affair brings together all agencies under the ministry after the budget is passed at the policy stage.

”For two days we sat together. During that time, we discussed TuJu a little bit. We take proactive action not only on TuJu but also all other matters,” he said.

In an interview with Malaysiakini, LLM chairperson Hasni Mohammad said that TuJu was never intended to compete directly with Waze.

Hasni said TuJu was developed primarily to improve services along tolled highways, rather than function as a full-fledged navigation application.

He also expressed concern over the possibility that the government was misinformed about TuJu's capabilities during a security briefing - which he did not attend.