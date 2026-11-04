The Selangor State Government continues to strengthen its digital talent development efforts through the Selangor Career Outreach (SCOUT) University Series: AI and Data Centre held at Sunway University, bringing students closer to industry experts and career opportunities in the rapidly growing artificial intelligence (AI) and data centre sectors.

The fifth edition of the SCOUT University Series was organised by Invest Selangor Berhad in collaboration with Sunway University’s School of Computing and Artificial Intelligence under the Faculty of Engineering and Technology. The programme provided students with industry insights, exposure to emerging career pathways and opportunities to engage directly with industry representatives.

The Second Selangor Plan (RS-2) 2026–2030 identifies the digital economy as a key driver under Mission 1: Advancing Selangor’s Economic Leadership. Its priorities include increasing productivity through innovation and resource optimisation, while strengthening local enterprises and enhancing the state’s economic complexity. Developing a skilled, industry-ready workforce is central to achieving these objectives.

Selangor recorded nearly RM70 billion in approved investments from January to June 2026, with more than 90 per cent contributed by the services sector led by Information and Communications Technology (ICT). This performance reflects investor confidence in the state’s business ecosystem and reinforces the importance of developing a skilled workforce to support continued growth in the digital economy.

Previous editions of the SCOUT University Series focused on aerospace at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), life sciences at Universiti Selangor (UNISEL), electrical and electronics (E&E) at the University of Nottingham Malaysia, and rail at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Shah Alam. The Sunway University session marked the fifth stop in the series, focusing on AI and data centres.

The programme also highlighted Sunway University’s growing role in developing talent for the digital economy. Since the opening of its School of Computing and Artificial Intelligence in November 2025, the university has continued to strengthen industry engagement and provide students with opportunities to apply their knowledge in real world settings.

The session featured industry speakers from NEXTDC and UST Malaysia, who shared their insights and experiences, giving students a better understanding of the skills, competencies and career pathways available in the AI and data centre sectors. Their participation also reflected the growing technology ecosystem in Selangor and the increasing demand for specialised digital talent.

Under the portfolio of YB Tuan Ng Sze Han, Selangor State Executive Councillor for Investment, Trade and Mobility, initiatives such as the Advanced Semiconductor Academy of Malaysia (ASEM) continue to strengthen local talent capabilities through industry-focused training. To date, ASEM has trained more than 800 participants in areas such as chip design, with a reported 100 per cent job placement rate. Meanwhile, the Malaysia IC Design Park in Puchong supports the development of local semiconductor engineering talent with Malaysians accounting for 95 per cent of its engineers.

Beyond talent development, the state is working to ensure that local businesses benefit from the growth of the digital economy. Under Selangor’s Local Economic Development (LED) policy, new data centre investments are required to achieve at least 30 per cent local content, creating opportunities for local companies, technology providers and workers to participate in the sector’s value chain.

Invest Selangor has also officially launched the Invest Selangor Support Network (ISSN), a digital directory and business-matching platform designed to connect incoming investors with vetted local professional service providers. The initiative aims to improve access to local expertise and facilitate the establishment and operation of investment projects in Selangor.

YB Tuan Ng Sze Han, Selangor State Executive Councillor for Investment, Trade and Mobility, said “In early October, our SCOUT Talent Expo at KLCC brought together more than 140 companies and over 10,000 job vacancies. But one big expo is not enough. So we took SCOUT on the road, campus by campus”.

CEO of Sunway Education Group Professor Dato Dr Elizabeth Lee mentioned that “at Sunway University, we believe in bringing industry closer to our students through meaningful collaborations and real-world exposure. We are pleased to partner with Invest Selangor on this initiative, which opens up more opportunities for our students to explore emerging careers and better prepare themselves for the future workforce.”

Through continued collaboration between the state government, Invest Selangor, higher education institutions and industry players, Selangor remains committed to nurturing future-ready talent and ensuring that local capabilities grow alongside investment in emerging technologies.

This content is provided by Invest Selangor Berhad

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