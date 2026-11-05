YOURSAY | 'It isn't exactly loose change found under the sofa.'

Najib to pay RM50m fine today? Lawyer says no instructions yet

DrKam: The million-ringgit question (actually RM50 million) is: where did the money come from, and who is picking up the tab?

Is it jailed former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak's personal fortune, Umno's fundraising, donations from wealthy benefactors, or some generous mystery sponsors?

Given the history of SRC International and 1MDB, surely Malaysians deserve to know. If third parties are footing the bill, who are they, and where did the money originate?

RM50 million isn't exactly loose change found under the sofa. Transparency, please. This isn't a surprise lucky draw!

GreenFalcon2290: Is it really a surprise that Najib will be paying his RM50 million fine?

The pardon was obviously granted with the expectation that its terms would be met. Was the delay simply to make it look as though the money came from millions in donations?

His supporters are presumably overjoyed. There is still some RM20 billion left for the government to settle in 1MDB debts, but no worries. Getting their man home is all that matters.

Millions will be paying for it, yet the house arrest standard operating procedures (SOPs) remain a secret. Interesting, isn't it? The rakyat foot the bill, but dare not ask questions.

Iv4n: Paying the fine fulfils part of Najib's sentence. It does not erase his conviction. If house arrest proceeds, the public deserves a clear explanation of its conditions.

Transparency matters, especially when the person involved once held the country's highest office.

GrizzledWarrior: For 43-year-old father of five, Wan Eskandar Wan Julihi, stealing RM394 worth of baby formula and Milo to feed his children meant a six-month jail sentence, with no reduction beyond what the court imposed.

For Najib, RM42 million in SRC International funds resulted in a fine reduced from RM210 million to RM50 million through a pardon, with an Umno party fundraiser reportedly stepping in to help pay it.

Same law, different worlds. Truly, dua darjat (double standards).

GoldenDeer9520: Can Umno or Najib's donors also help pay the fine of the jobless father who stole food for his five children, so he can avoid six months in jail?

Otherwise, who is going to find food for his family? Spare a thought for his children.

​GP2025: If Najib pays the fine and goes home, it would show utter disregard for the judiciary and undermine the court decision which ruled that house arrest was invalid because there was no legal provision for such a mechanism in Malaysia.

Why are we tolerating leaders who do not respect the judiciary?

​Casper: Both Najib and his son also have substantial tax bills that remain unsettled. In my humble opinion, this is putting the cart before the horse.

What happens when all the outstanding payments come due? Will the house have to be sold to settle at least part of the debts?

​Weep for Malaysia: In a way, I hope the rumour is true, because then we will see whether DAP and party chief Anthony Loke keep their promise to resign.

The timing is also perfect for DAP to take another beating in the Malacca state election.

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