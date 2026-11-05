Saravanan writes to Fadhlina, Anwar voicing 'strong objection' to Tamil lesson cuts
The preservation of mother tongue education should not become collateral damage in the Education Ministry’s curriculum overhaul, said MIC deputy president M Saravanan.
As such, he voiced his “strong objection” to a proposal to reduce Tamil lessons in Tamil schools from 12 to 10 periods a week.
In a letter to...
The preservation of mother tongue education should not become collateral damage in the Education Ministry’s curriculum overhaul, said MIC deputy president M Saravanan.
As such, he voiced his “strong objection” to a proposal to reduce Tamil lessons in Tamil schools from 12 to 10 periods a week.
In a letter to Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek today, which was also forwarded to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Saravanan said the proposal to reduce Tamil lessons had triggered grave concerns among teachers, parents, Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs), and the wider Indian community.
At the heart of the controversy is a proposed curriculum overhaul that could see mother tongue teaching hours sacrificed to accommodate new subjects and modules.
Saravanan insisted that Tamil and other mother tongues must not pay the price of curriculum expansion, arguing that their importance extends well beyond the classroom and into the preservation of cultural identity and heritage.
“I firmly object to reducing Tamil language teaching time from 12 periods to 10 periods per week under the 2027 curriculum restructure plan. Tamil schools remain the primary stronghold for safeguarding the heritage, cultural identity, and future sustainability of the Tamil language in Malaysia.
“Tamil language goes far beyond basic daily communication. It forms the essential foundation shaping a student’s intellect, emotional growth, core values, and cultural foundation during their formative years,” he added in a statement.
Saravanan maintained that existing mother tongue teaching hours should neither be compromised nor sacrificed to make room for new subjects or syllabus modules.
However, the former minister stopped short of rejecting the ministry’s proposed Character Building module, instead suggesting that it be incorporated into existing Moral Education periods.
“This produces character building without reducing Tamil language class time.
“I urge the Education Ministry to review its restructuring plan, maintain or increase the existing 12-period allocation for Tamil language, and guarantee that learning time remains fully protected,” he added.
Resistance
The controversy is not confined to Tamil schools, with Chinese education groups also raising the alarm over the implications for Mandarin lessons in Chinese primary schools.
Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh had sought to allay those concerns by clarifying that headteachers retained the discretion to add teaching periods, citing an agreement with headteachers’ organisations to prioritise two additional periods for Chinese language lessons.
On Tuesday, MCA vice-president Tan Teik Cheng also weighed in, protesting against the proposal and taking aim at DAP's Wong over the issue.
In a Facebook post last week, Wong explained that the adjustment was part of the ministry's effort to reorganise the minimum weekly teaching periods allocated to individual subjects, with mother tongue lessons in each school stream receiving at least 10 periods a week.
The revamped curriculum will also introduce a Character Building module for primary school pupils, requiring about 15 minutes daily, or 75 minutes a week.
Wong stressed that the module would be delivered in the respective school streams’ medium of instruction, with Mandarin used in SJKCs and Tamil in Tamil national-type schools.
Meanwhile, Bersama challenged Anwar to address this issue, among others, when he takes the stage at a DAP election fundraising mega dinner in Malacca tonight, instead of delivering a standard campaign speech
The 3 stooges - Fadhlina, Saifuddin and Family stood out as the worst of the many non performing ministers. A definite F in terms of report card.
One National Education System, Many Mother Tongues One has to disagree with YB M Saravanan's objection to the proposed reduction in Tamil language lessons. The larger question is not how many hours should be allocated to Tamil, Mandarin or any other language, but what kind of national education system Malaysia should have in the 21st century. All children between the ages of six and fifteen should attend a common national school system, with Bahasa Melayu as the principal medium of instruction. English, Tamil, Mandarin and other languages should be available as second-language options, according to demand and available teaching resources. Mother-tongue education, however, deserves separate consideration. Malaysia possesses an extraordinary linguistic heritage extending beyond Tamil and Mandarin to Hokkien, Cantonese, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, Iban, Kadazan-Dusun and numerous other languages. The government should establish a dedicated fund to support mother-tongue education through temples, mosques, churches, cultural associations and other community organisations. These institutions could receive seed funding to develop curricula, train teachers, produce learning materials and organise language programmes outside normal school hours. Funding should be transparent, inclusive and available to secular organisations as well. Such an arrangement would distinguish the national responsibility to provide a common education from the equally important responsibility to preserve Malaysia's linguistic and cultural diversity. It would also prevent language education from becoming a permanent battleground between political parties claiming to represent particular communities. The objective should not be to diminish Tamil or any other language. It should be to ensure that every Malaysian child shares a common educational foundation while retaining the opportunity to learn and celebrate the language of their ancestors. One national school system need not mean one language or one culture. National unity and cultural diversity are not mutually exclusive.
Even SK schools are having their BM lessons reduced under the new curriculum plan to make space for character building and other subjects. Why shouldn't vernacular schools adapt the same way so students can focus on broader skills?
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