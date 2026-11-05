The preservation of mother tongue education should not become collateral damage in the Education Ministry’s curriculum overhaul, said MIC deputy president M Saravanan.

As such, he voiced his “strong objection” to a proposal to reduce Tamil lessons in Tamil schools from 12 to 10 periods a week.

In a letter to Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek today, which was also forwarded to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Saravanan said the proposal to reduce Tamil lessons had triggered grave concerns among teachers, parents, Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs), and the wider Indian community.

At the heart of the controversy is a proposed curriculum overhaul that could see mother tongue teaching hours sacrificed to accommodate new subjects and modules.

Saravanan insisted that Tamil and other mother tongues must not pay the price of curriculum expansion, arguing that their importance extends well beyond the classroom and into the preservation of cultural identity and heritage.

“I firmly object to reducing Tamil language teaching time from 12 periods to 10 periods per week under the 2027 curriculum restructure plan. Tamil schools remain the primary stronghold for safeguarding the heritage, cultural identity, and future sustainability of the Tamil language in Malaysia.

“Tamil language goes far beyond basic daily communication. It forms the essential foundation shaping a student’s intellect, emotional growth, core values, and cultural foundation during their formative years,” he added in a statement.

Saravanan maintained that existing mother tongue teaching hours should neither be compromised nor sacrificed to make room for new subjects or syllabus modules.

However, the former minister stopped short of rejecting the ministry’s proposed Character Building module, instead suggesting that it be incorporated into existing Moral Education periods.

“This produces character building without reducing Tamil language class time.

“I urge the Education Ministry to review its restructuring plan, maintain or increase the existing 12-period allocation for Tamil language, and guarantee that learning time remains fully protected,” he added.

Resistance

The controversy is not confined to Tamil schools, with Chinese education groups also raising the alarm over the implications for Mandarin lessons in Chinese primary schools.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh had sought to allay those concerns by clarifying that headteachers retained the discretion to add teaching periods, citing an agreement with headteachers’ organisations to prioritise two additional periods for Chinese language lessons.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh

On Tuesday, MCA vice-president Tan Teik Cheng also weighed in, protesting against the proposal and taking aim at DAP's Wong over the issue.

In a Facebook post last week, Wong explained that the adjustment was part of the ministry's effort to reorganise the minimum weekly teaching periods allocated to individual subjects, with mother tongue lessons in each school stream receiving at least 10 periods a week.

The revamped curriculum will also introduce a Character Building module for primary school pupils, requiring about 15 minutes daily, or 75 minutes a week.

Wong stressed that the module would be delivered in the respective school streams’ medium of instruction, with Mandarin used in SJKCs and Tamil in Tamil national-type schools.

Meanwhile, Bersama challenged Anwar to address this issue, among others, when he takes the stage at a DAP election fundraising mega dinner in Malacca tonight, instead of delivering a standard campaign speech