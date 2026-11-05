Noor Shobahiyah Abu Bakar and Loi Kee Yeong emerged as champions of Lotus’s Chef Challenge 2026, marking the culmination of a two-day celebration of Malaysian culinary talent, creativity and ambition at Lotus’s Ampang.

Now in its second year, the competition returned under the theme Dari Dapur ke Pentas (From Everyday Kitchens to the Big Stage), providing aspiring and professional chefs with a platform to showcase their abilities, gain industry exposure and pursue greater opportunities within the culinary and hospitality industries.

“Congratulations to Noor Shobahiyah Abu Bakar, Loi Kee Yeong and every finalist who participated. At Lotus’s, food is at the heart of what we do, but equally important are the people, passion and aspirations behind every dish,” said Azliza Baizura Azmel, Executive Director, Lotus’s Malaysia.

(L-R): Azliza Baizura Azmel, Executive Director, Corporate Services, Lotus's Malaysia; Yvonne Yong, Chief Finance and Property Development Officer, Lotus's Malaysia; Muhammad Syamil, Executive Director, People, Lotus's Malaysia; Neil Gurusamy, Chief Operating Officer, Lotus's Malaysia; Saksit Panurach, Chief Executive Officer, Lotus's Malaysia; Representative from F&N Beverages Marketing Sdn. Bhd.; Representative from Mi Sedaap; Representative from Mamee-Double Decker Distribution (M) Sdn. Bhd; Chef KK Yau, Asia Vice Continental Director, Worldchefs, and Head Coach for TUCC 2027 Representative from Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad (Brand: Maggi); Susan Chin, Business Planning and Development Director, Lotus's Malaysia; Nuathip Pituckpongsatorn, Executive Director, Customer and Marketing, Lotus's Malaysia; Lee May Li, Commercial Director, Lotus's Malaysia; Erica Tam, Commercial Director, Food; at the Lotus’s Chef Challenge 2026, at Lotus’s Ampang.

“Through Lotus’s Chef Challenge, we want to do more than recognise culinary excellence. We want to help open doors to industry connections, potential career opportunities and bigger stages for Malaysian talent. Every participant has a journey worth celebrating, and we hope this experience becomes a stepping stone towards achieving their ambitions.”

Jointly organised by Lotus’s Malaysia, the Professional Culinaire Association (PCA) Malaysia and TAEM Academy, and endorsed by the World Association of Chefs’ Societies (Worldchefs), the competition brought together 87 finalists across the Young Chef and Professional categories, selected from 122 nationwide entries.

Young Chefs aged 18 to 30 competed on 31 October, followed by professional chefs aged 25 to 40 on 1 November. Participants demonstrated their culinary skills across eight categories, including chicken, salmon, Asian beef, pasta, plant-based cuisine and modern desserts, with their creations assessed on technique, creativity and presentation.

The winners of Lotus’s Chef Challenge 2026 are:

Professional Category

(L-R): Lee Chong Heng (1st Runner-Up); Saksit Panurach, Chief Executive Officer, Lotus's Malaysia; Noor Shobahiyah Abu Bakar (Champion); See Pei Ching (2nd Runner-Up); are set to represent Malaysia at the Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge 2027 in Bangkok following their win as the top three in the Professional category at Lotus’s Chef Challenge 2026.

Champion: Chef Noor Shobahiyah Abu Bakar

1st Runner-Up: Chef Lee Chong Heng

2nd Runner-Up: Chef See Pei Ching

Young Chef Category

(L-R): Loi Kee Yeong (Champion); Maisie Yii Ying Ying (1st Runner-Up); Saksit Panurach, Chief Executive Officer, Lotus's Malaysia; Elysa Maisara Binti Mustafa (2nd Runner-Up); will advance to Culinaire Malaysia 2027 following their win as the top three in the Young Chef category at Lotus’s Chef Challenge 2026.

Champion: Loi Kee Yeong

1st Runner-Up: Maisie Yii Ying Ying

2nd Runner-Up: Elysa Maisara Binti Mustafa

The competition also provides a pathway beyond the national stage. The top three Professional winners are set to represent Malaysia at the Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge (TUCC) 2027 in Bangkok, while the top three Young Chefs will advance to Culinaire Malaysia 2027, offering further opportunities to develop their skills and gain recognition within the wider culinary industry.

“This year’s finalists demonstrated impressive technique, creativity and determination under pressure. Our focus now is to build on that potential, preparing the professional winners to compete against some of Asia’s best culinary talent in Bangkok, while continuing to raise Malaysia’s profile on the regional culinary stage,” said Chef KK Yau, Asia Vice Continental Director, Worldchefs, and Head Coach for TUCC 2027. Each champion received RM3,000 in Lotus’s cash vouchers, while the first and second runners-up received RM2,000 and RM1,000 respectively. Eight consolation prizes of RM300 were also awarded in each category, bringing the total prize pool to RM16,800.

The judging panel comprised Chef KK Yau, Chef Bob Adnin, Chef Gan Si Ni, Chef Arieff Khalid, Chef Zubir Zain and Chef Ahmad Shafique.

Chef Zubir Zain and fellow judges assessing dishes and sharing feedback with participating chefs at Lotus’s Chef Challenge 2026, held at Lotus’s Ampang.

Extending the Impact Beyond the Competition

In line with its commitment to responsible food management and community wellbeing, Lotus’s also collaborated with Food Aid Foundation to channel safe, suitable surplus food from the competition to communities in need.

A symbolic handover was held during the official launch on 31 October, reflecting Lotus’s efforts to reduce food waste and ensure that good food continues to serve a meaningful purpose beyond the competition. A total of 319.57kg of safe, suitable surplus food was donated from the competition to communities in need.

Dishes prepared by finalists at Lotus’s Chef Challenge 2026, held at Lotus’s Ampang.

Through initiatives such as Lotus’s Chef Challenge, the company continues to strengthen its connections with culinary professionals, industry partners and local communities, while supporting Malaysia’s next generation of culinary talent.

For more information on Lotus’s Chef Challenge and upcoming activities, visit:

This content is provided by Lotus's Malaysia.

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