The Asia Record celebrated another milestone with its second Recognition Nite at Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur, bringing together more than 780 guests, including business leaders, entrepreneurs, industry pioneers and record holders, to honour outstanding achievements from across Asia.

The event marked the organisation's continued growth since the launch of its inaugural The Asia Record Book of Achievements on 6 February 2025. To date, The Asia Record has recognised 487 records spanning various industries, innovations and exceptional accomplishments.



The evening was officiated by Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Seri Dr. Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, who commended The Asia Record for providing a platform to recognise achievements while encouraging individuals and businesses to pursue greater excellence.

“The Asia Record is a meaningful platform that helps elevate brand recognition while encouraging Asians to believe in their capabilities. It gives individuals and organisations the confidence to challenge themselves, set new benchmarks and achieve new records,” he said.

He added that platforms recognising exceptional achievements could play a positive role in strengthening business confidence, encouraging innovation and inspiring others to strive for higher standards.

Among the notable recipients recognised during the evening were Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur, Beijing Tong Ren Tang from China, Mixue and Watsons, alongside other businesses, organisations and individuals representing a diverse range of industries.

The recognition reflected The Asia Record's commitment to celebrating achievements across different sectors, from established international brands to emerging businesses and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional determination and innovation.





The Asia Record Founder and Chief Adjudicator Dato’ KK Chua said the organisation had made significant progress in expanding its reach beyond Malaysia, with record holders now extending to countries such as Türkiye and Mongolia. That night some of the notable recipients are Watson, Shangrila, Mixue, AH Huat Coffee, Optimax, Ondo , Berjaya Sompo , M plus, anytime fitness among others.

“What began as a vision to document extraordinary achievements across Asia has grown into a platform that connects remarkable individuals and organisations from different countries. We are encouraged by the trust and support we have received, and we remain committed to building a credible and meaningful legacy,” said Chua.



Guided by its tagline, “Make It Official,” The Asia Record aims to identify, verify and chronicle accomplishments worthy of recognition, ensuring that these achievements are preserved for future generations.



“Every record represents more than just a title or a number. Behind each achievement is a story of ambition, perseverance and the courage to challenge what others may consider impossible. We want these stories to be documented, remembered and shared with generations to come,” Chua said.

He emphasised that The Asia Record's mission extends beyond celebrating existing achievements to inspiring more Asians to challenge themselves and pursue new milestones.

“Our message is simple: if someone else can achieve something extraordinary, why not you? We hope The Asia Record will continue to inspire people to think bigger, push boundaries and have the confidence to pursue achievements they once thought were beyond their reach,” he added.

Another highlight of the evening was the official launch of the fourth edition of the Asia Record Book of Achievements, a publication documenting the accomplishments of record holders and preserving their achievements as part of Asia's growing legacy of excellence.

Chua described the fourth publication as a significant milestone for the organisation, reflecting the dedication of its team and the continued confidence placed in The Asia Record by individuals and businesses throughout the region.

“The publication is an important part of our mission. While recognition ceremonies celebrate achievements in the present, the book ensures that these accomplishments will continue to be remembered and appreciated in the years ahead. We hope it will serve as both a historical record and a source of inspiration for future generations,” he said.



As The Asia Record continues to expand its regional presence, the organisation aims to strengthen its role in recognising extraordinary accomplishments while encouraging a culture of innovation, resilience and excellence.

With 487 records recognised to date and a growing community of record holders across Asia, The Asia Record hopes to inspire more individuals and organisations to challenge conventional boundaries and turn remarkable achievements into lasting legacies.

For more information, visit www.asiarecord.com .



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