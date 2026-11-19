Deutsche Bank, which faces a US$1.11 billion (RM4.57 billion) lawsuit in Malaysia over its role in the misappropriation of 1MDB funds, is only offering a small fraction of the sum in order to settle the case.

A source with knowledge of the matter described Deutsche Bank's offer as "lowballing" 1MDB.

The "lowball" offer was made prior to Malaysiakini's report yesterday that Deutsche Bank knew internally about irregularities in its handling of transactions for 1MDB, despite publicly denying wrongdoing.

The source declined to reveal the exact sum due to the confidentiality of the negotiations. Malaysiakini understands the amount is a small percentage of the original claim.

In a related development, 1MDB asset recovery task force chairperson Johari Abdul Ghani, when contacted, said Malaysia is scrutinising the leaked documents published by Malaysiakini.

"We have been made aware of the reports and the documents referred to in the article, and these documents and information will be studied carefully by the relevant parties, including 1MDB's legal team," said Johari, who is also the investment, trade and industry minister.

Johari Abdul Ghani

Johari said the settlement negotiations between 1MDB and Deutsche Bank are ongoing, and the matter remains before the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

Therefore, Johari said the task force cannot go into the details at this point in time.

"The negotiations are also subject to confidentiality, which we must respect so as not to prejudice Malaysia's position."

'Govt committed to fair resolution'

"The government remains committed to addressing the 1MDB matter transparently and to securing a fair resolution in the best interests of the Malaysian people," he said in a statement to Malaysiakini.

Malaysiakini, among others, asked if 1MDB will still consider Deutsche Bank's current settlement offer in light of the new information.

Publicly, Deutsche Bank claimed it was a victim misled by rogue 1MDB officials, but leaked documents showed its own internal investigations found irregularities and policy violations.

The revelations were part of the "Inside Deutsche Bank" investigation that scrutinised over 15 million leaked documents from the bank, which were shared with a consortium of investigative journalists including Malaysiakini.

Last month, the Kuala Lumpur High Court was informed that Deutsche Bank and 1MDB were in settlement negotiations.

Bank confident of its position

In its response to Malaysiakini, Deutsche Bank expressed confidence in its position.

“We continue to feel strongly about our position in the case, which is supported by our particular fact pattern that is differentiated from other defendants, as well as recent developments in ongoing similar cases involving other parties.

“Any potential settlement would need to take this into account,” it said.

1MDB is suing Deutsche Bank over its handling of US$1.11 billion for a joint venture with PetroSaudi International, which was eventually misappropriated.

To fund the joint venture, 1MDB, on Sept 30, 2009, got Deutsche Bank to convert US$1 billion from Malaysian ringgit and send it to 1MDB-Petrosaudi Ltd, the joint-venture entity.

Only US$300 million went to the joint venture’s account at JP Morgan. Another US$700 million ended up in the account of Good Star Limited, which was controlled by businessperson Low Taek Jho.

Low, an associate of then prime minister Najib Abdul Razak, masterminded the complex web of financial structures that allowed for the misappropriation of 1MDB funds and is now on the run.

On May 27, 2011, Deutsche Bank helped 1MDB convert another US$110 million for the joint venture, but again sent it to Good Star instead.

Irregularities in reporting to Bank Negara

In both instances, Deutsche Bank, in its Anti-Financial Crime Report 2015, identified irregularities in the bank's reporting to Bank Negara through the International Transactions Information System (ITIS).

Deutsche Bank has objected to disclosing that report in court.

A separate internal document titled "Regulatory Reporting, Payment Controls, AML & KYC DBMB (Deutsche Bank Malaysia Berhad)", which the bank did not disclose to the court, found policy violations in how it dealt with ITIS.

The leaked documents also showed Deutsche Bank assisting Low to transfer funds in Europe despite multiple red flags and "potential issues", including representation of Low's involvement in a loan the bank provided to 1MDB in 2014.

Jho Low

The leak was lawfully obtained by Indian journalist and author Josy Joseph and Khadija Sharife, a South African investigative journalist.

It was shared with more than 230 journalists at 50 media outlets worldwide, including Malaysiakini.

The investigation was coordinated and managed by Barracuda Media, a South African not-for-profit organisation.

Malaysiakini published a three-part investigation yesterday, which can be read below.

Part I: How global banks helped Jho Low escape justice

Part II: Inside Deutsche Bank: A RM4.5 billion suit, Najib’s family, and Jho Low's man

Part III: Super yachts and a pink diamond: The 1MDB cover up and its UAE connection



