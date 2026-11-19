Former DAP lawmaker Tony Pua is “bored”. Not because he is no longer an MP and has more time on his hands, but because he appears to have become Umno’s favourite punching bag, with party leaders taking turns firing salvos at him.

To be fair, Pua is hardly a reluctant combatant. He has a habit of volunteering for the frontline, seemingly unfazed by the incoming fire.

The latest barrage came after he took to social media to publish what he said were declassified minutes of a Pardons Board meeting concerning former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s bid for house arrest.

The issue has become another political lightning rod. For Najib’s supporters, it is a question of fairness and whether he has been denied what they believe was a royal decree. For his detractors, allowing him to serve the remainder of his sentence at home risks being seen as preferential treatment for a disgraced leader convicted of corruption.

Meanwhile, Pua claimed that whenever Umno’s “beloved” Najib, whom he branded “Malaysia’s No 1 criminal”, enters the conversation, the party’s leaders appear to lose their heads and start shooting indiscriminately.

“Don’t shoot the messenger,” he said in a Facebook post.

Umno general assembly 2026

For the avoidance of doubt, Pua stressed that he was neither responsible for declassifying the minutes nor involved in the board’s deliberations or decisions.

“What did I do? I merely referred to the meeting minutes, which had been officially declassified, and presented the facts contained in those minutes.

“These Umno leaders seem to have all lost their bearings. The only things they can parrot are ‘Tony Pua is biadap (insolent)’ or ‘everything is DAP's fault’. Boring,” he added.

Pua uploaded a series of images on Facebook yesterday, purportedly showing excerpts from the minutes of the Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting on Sept 18. He highlighted that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong granted Najib house arrest despite objections from the government.

Politicians pile on Pua

BN MPs subsequently demanded that the government clarify whether the minutes had indeed been declassified.

Jempol MP Shamshulkahar Deli went further, urging the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department and the Attorney-General’s Chambers to verify the documents’ authenticity and clarify their status within 24 hours.

He also called on the chief secretary to the government to conduct an immediate security audit and internal investigation to identify those responsible for the alleged leak. He urged the police to investigate those who circulated the documents.

Jempol MP Shamshulkahar Deli

Among those taking aim at Pua was Umno vice-president Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, who described the disclosure as disrespectful to the institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

He stressed that the power to grant pardons was the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s prerogative, as enshrined in Article 42 of the Federal Constitution.

According to Wan Rosdy, the institution of the Malay rulers should not be treated in such a manner, much less dragged into political polemics.

Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and information chief Azalina Othman Said also joined the chorus of criticism over Pua’s circulation of the documents.