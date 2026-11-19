A Wawasan Negara senior leader today challenged the federal government to also declassify the minutes of the Pardons Board meeting that granted Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim a full pardon in 2018.

This followed Putrajaya’s move to declassify the minutes of the board’s Sept 18 meeting, which shed light on the deliberations surrounding former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s house arrest order.

In a statement, Wawasan vice-president Wan Saiful Wan Jan questioned why the government chose to disclose details of one clemency decision while keeping another under wraps.

“What about the full minutes of the 51st Pardons Board meeting on May 16, 2018, which led to Anwar receiving a full pardon?

“Why have those minutes not also been made public? I propose that the full minutes of that meeting be declassified as well,” he said.

Wan Saiful said that if the government was truly serious about transparency, it should make all such records public rather than apply the principle selectively.

Agong granted house arrest despite objections

Yesterday, Malaysiakini reported that the government declassified the minutes of the Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting during which Najib was granted house arrest.

Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak

According to the document, Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar said during the meeting that there was no legal basis to place Najib under house arrest.

He also warned that granting such an order would have major implications for the government in terms of political stability, economic conditions, investments, and the country’s international image.

Dusuki said that Najib, referred to as the “convict” (banduan) in the minutes, should serve his full prison sentence.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh concurred with Dusuki and reiterated her position on the matter.

Former DAP lawmaker Tony Pua posted a copy of the declassified document on Facebook yesterday, drawing a strong backlash from Umno.

Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki accused Pua of insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and questioned whether the government had obtained the king’s consent before declassifying the minutes.

On May 16, 2018, then Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V chaired the 51st Pardons Board meeting, in which he granted Anwar a full pardon.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

Anwar was imprisoned for the second time in 2015 after being convicted of sodomy, a charge he maintained was politically motivated.

He was jailed in 1999 on a similar charge, during Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s tenure as the country’s fourth prime minister.

Anwar was released in 2004 after Abdullah Ahmad Badawi succeeded Mahathir, and his sodomy conviction was overturned.

However, a separate corruption charge was not overturned, as Anwar had already served out the concurrent term for that.