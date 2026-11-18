The Malaysia Hindu Sangam (MHS) has expressed regret over Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and French President Emmanuel Macron wearing footwear during their visit to the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Kuala Lumpur, stressing that removing shoes before entering a Hindu temple is a fundamental religious observance.

“In Hindu tradition, the removal of footwear before entering a temple is not merely a cultural formality, but a fundamental religious practice rooted in the principles of purity, humility, reverence and respect for the sanctity of a place of worship.

“This practice is observed in Hindu temples worldwide, even in countries experiencing extremely cold climatic conditions, where the wearing of socks is generally accommodated,” said MHS president Thanga Ganesan in a Facebook statement.

Anwar had accompanied Macron, who was on a two-day visit to Kuala Lumpur yesterday, on a walkabout at the temple, with delegations, senior government officials from both countries and security personnel also in attendance. Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh was present as well.

While welcoming the visit as an encouraging reflection of Malaysia’s religious diversity, multicultural heritage and spirit of mutual acceptance, Thanga said the incident was disappointing.

French President Emmanuel Macron (left) and PM Anwar Ibrahim

“However, it is deeply regrettable and disappointing to observe that almost all members of the visiting delegation, including both distinguished leaders, were seen wearing footwear throughout their presence within the temple premises.

“While the delegation did not enter the inner sanctum, it must be understood that the sanctity of a Hindu temple is not confined to its sanctum alone. The area beyond the Raja Gopuram (main entrance tower) forms part of the sacred temple premises.

“The very location where the honouring ceremony took place is an area traditionally used for the internal procession of deities (Ull Veethi Ula), adjacent to which the sacred Homa Gundam is situated,” he added.

Same degree of respect, religious sensitivity?

Thanga also took the temple management to task, expressing disappointment that it had apparently failed, as custodian of the temple's religious traditions and practices, to adequately brief the visiting delegation on this fundamental aspect of Hindu etiquette.

“Should diplomatic, security or other practical considerations have prevented the removal of footwear, the welcoming and honouring ceremony could have been conducted outside the Raja Gopuram without compromising the sanctity of the temple or the significance of the visit.

“This incident inevitably raises a pertinent question as to whether Hindu places of worship continue to receive the same degree of respect and religious sensitivity that all places of worship rightfully deserve,” he said, stressing that mutual respect must never be selective.

Thanga Ganesan

He added that regardless of one's position, stature, influence or authority, anyone entering a place of worship was expected to observe the religious customs and prescribed etiquette of that sacred space.

“No political office, diplomatic status or position of power should place an individual above the fundamental religious practices of a place of worship.

“Malaysia Hindu Sangam wishes to emphasise that this observation is neither intended to diminish the significance of the visit nor to question the intentions of either leader. Our concern is solely with the preservation of religious sanctity and the observance of established Hindu religious practices,” he added.

MHS urged the relevant government authorities, diplomatic protocol officers, event organisers and, in particular, temple managements to ensure that religious protocols were clearly communicated to visiting dignitaries beforehand and observed during future visits.

Thanga said temple managements must also recognise that extending hospitality to distinguished guests and safeguarding a temple's sanctity were not mutually exclusive responsibilities.

Both, he stressed, could and should be upheld without one being sacrificed for the other.

“Malaysia’s strength lies not merely in its religious diversity, but in the willingness of its people and leaders to respect and uphold the distinct religious practices of every community. Such respect must be demonstrated through actions and not merely through words,” he added.