BN MPs have demanded that the government clarify whether the minutes of the Pardons Board meeting concerning former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s house arrest order have been declassified.

This comes after the minutes were circulated on social media by former Damansara MP Tony Pua. Malaysiakini also reported that the minutes show that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong granted house arrest to Najib despite the government’s objections.

At a press conference in Parliament today, Jempol MP Shamsulkahar Deli urged the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department and the Attorney-General’s Chambers to verify the documents’ authenticity and clarify their status within the next 24 hours.

Pua had uploaded a series of images on his Facebook account yesterday, purportedly showing excerpts from the minutes of the Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting on Sept 18, and highlighted that the king granted Najib’s house arrest despite government objection.

Speaking on behalf of a group of BN MPs, Shamsulkahar questioned the legal basis for the alleged declassification, noting that previous government statements had indicated the process was still under review.

“Under which powers and provisions of Section 2C of the Official Secrets Act (OSA) were these documents declassified?” he asked.

Section 2C of the OSA allows ministers and designated public officers to reclassify official documents, information or materials, after which they are no longer official secrets.

‘Investigate under Sedition Act, CMA’

Shamsulkahar also questioned how a document of the highest national security classification, involving proceedings with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, could end up in the hands of a politician who was neither a cabinet member nor a public servant.

The BN parliamentarian further said the Agong has the prerogative to grant pardons, and that selectively disclosing details of internal deliberations could create negative public perceptions and call into question the wisdom of the royal decision.

“The action should be probed under the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” Shamsulkahar said.

His criticism echoed similar remarks from Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and Umno information chief Azalina Othman Said yesterday, who also criticised Pua over the circulation of the documents.

Shamsulkahar called on the chief secretary to the government to conduct an immediate security audit and internal investigation to identify those responsible for the alleged leak.

He also urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation into those who circulated the documents.