Marking a significant milestone in its 12-year journey, SURE-i has officially received recognition from The Asia Record, earning the prestigious title of “Asia’s Leading Integrated Preventive Health Ecosystem 2026.”

The Asia Record recognition acknowledges SURE-i’s continuous growth and transformation over the years, evolving from a health product brand into a comprehensive health and wellness management platform in Malaysia. Today, its integrated ecosystem encompasses health management solutions, professional consultations, health education and scientific research collaborations.

The Asia Record recognition was officially presented on 26 September 2026, in conjunction with SURE-i’s 12th Anniversary Celebration and its “Living Well Begins With Healthy Cells” Health Day event.

Dato’ KK Chua, Founder and Chief Adjudicator of The Asia Record, said SURE-i’s development reflects the growing importance of integrated and proactive health management.

“SURE-i has evolved from simply offering health products into a comprehensive ecosystem that integrates health management, professional consultations, health education and scientific research collaborations. The Asia Record is pleased to officially recognise SURE-i as ‘Asia’s Leading Integrated Preventive Health Ecosystem 2026,’ marking another significant milestone in the company’s 12-year journey.”

Moving Towards Proactive Health Management

As more people recognise the importance of taking a proactive approach to their health, rather than waiting until health issues arise before seeking solutions, SURE-i aims to move beyond simply offering a wider range of health products.

Instead, the company seeks to provide the public with a more comprehensive and sustainable approach to long-term health management.

SURE-i’s philosophy integrates Traditional Chinese Medicine, Western medicine, and natural therapies, forming the foundation for the development of its core health management solutions.

Looking ahead, SURE-i will continue to integrate professional expertise, educational initiatives, and scientific research resources to make its integrated health and wellness management platform a more accessible part of everyday life.

Through these efforts, SURE-i hopes to empower individuals to move beyond simply identifying health concerns towards gaining a deeper understanding of their bodies and taking proactive steps to manage their long-term health needs.





Promoting a Healthy Lifestyle

Since its establishment, SURE-i has firmly believed that health management is not only about caring for the people we love but also about prioritising our own well-being. By maintaining good health, we can become the best versions of ourselves and enjoy a healthier, more fulfilling life alongside our loved ones.

To celebrate its 12th anniversary, SURE-i embraced the theme “Live Well Together”, organising a series of health talks, wellness experiences, engaging activities and exclusive promotions to promote healthy living and encourage more people to incorporate healthier habits into their daily routines.

The 12th anniversary celebration also marked a significant milestone for SURE-i as it received official recognition from The Asia Record, reflecting the brand’s transformation from a health product provider into a more integrated health and wellness management platform.

Integrating Health Management into Everyday Life

As one of the key highlights of SURE-i’s 12th anniversary celebration, the “Living Well Begins With Healthy Cells” Health Day was held on 26 September 2026.

The event brought together health screenings, professional consultations, health education, scientific research collaborations, new product introductions and interactive experiences, providing participants with opportunities to better understand their health conditions while exploring a wide range of health management resources.

Various health screenings were available throughout the event, enabling participants to gain a more comprehensive understanding of their overall health status.

The event also featured dedicated health and wellness zones, bringing together medical and healthcare service providers from different fields to offer professional health services to the public.

By integrating medical expertise and healthcare resources across multiple disciplines, SURE-i further demonstrated its commitment to promoting a more comprehensive and proactive approach to health management.



Expert Insights on Healthy Living

Taiwanese healthy lifestyle and natural wellness educator Wang Ming Yong delivered a health talk titled “The Three Essentials of Living Well,” sharing practical insights on healthy living and everyday health management with participants.

Dr Calvin Lim Fook Loong, Founder of SURE-i, also delivered a presentation titled “Restoring Health At The Core,” introducing SURE-i’s philosophy of integrated health management and explaining how individuals can better understand and manage their health from a more comprehensive perspective.

The event also featured an interactive question-and-answer session, allowing participants to engage directly with health experts and gain a deeper understanding of how to transform health awareness into proactive health management.

Reflecting on SURE-i’s 12-year journey and its recent Asia Record recognition, Dr Calvin Lim said the milestone further reinforced the company’s long-term commitment to promoting proactive health management.

“We envision SURE-i as more than just a health brand. We want to be a trusted partner that supports individuals throughout their lifelong health journeys. Good health is not something achieved overnight, but rather the result of consistent choices we make throughout our lives. Receiving Asia Record recognition is a significant milestone for SURE-i, and it inspires us to continue building a more integrated health management ecosystem for the future.”



SURE-i Expands Scientific Research Collaborations

Beyond organising public health education programmes and wellness-related activities, SURE-i continues to advance clinical research collaborations to further strengthen its science-driven approach to health management.

In conjunction with its 12th anniversary, SURE-i signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a renowned local university to undertake clinical research involving its NPQ Plus product, marking another step towards advancing research and development in the health and wellness sector.

Associate Professor Dr Tan Chung Keat (name transliterated), a university academic specialising in healthy ageing research, represented the university at the signing ceremony.

His research team has previously conducted clinical studies in areas including skin health, antioxidant status and fatigue-related symptoms.

This collaboration reflects SURE-i’s continued commitment to strengthening scientific research partnerships and promoting evidence-based development. By working closely with academic and professional institutions, SURE-i aims to establish a stronger scientific foundation to support the development of its health management solutions.

Dr Calvin Lim emphasised that effective health management should not be driven solely by market trends or consumer demand, but must also be supported by professional expertise and continuous scientific research.

He added that the ultimate goal of these initiatives is to help individuals better understand their bodies and take proactive steps towards maintaining their health, rather than waiting until health problems arise before seeking solutions.

Understanding one's body, actively managing personal health and making informed lifestyle choices are essential foundations of long-term health management.

Moving forward, SURE-i will continue collaborating with universities, medical institutions, and healthcare professionals to further strengthen the foundation of its integrated health management ecosystem.

As SURE-i celebrates its 12th anniversary, the brand remains committed to its “Live Well Together” philosophy, working alongside the public, healthcare professionals and strategic partners to make health management more accessible and practical in everyday life.

Receiving The Asia Record recognition for “Asia’s Leading Integrated Preventive Health Ecosystem 2026” represents another significant milestone in SURE-i’s development, reflecting its continued dedication to advancing integrated preventive healthcare and long-term wellness management.



Strengthening Its Presence in the Health and Wellness Industry

Established in 2014, SURE-i is dedicated to developing health management solutions that integrate various wellness approaches and professional resources.

Over the years, SURE-i has evolved into a comprehensive health and wellness management platform encompassing health and wellness products, professional health consultations, health education and scientific research collaborations.

The company continues to work closely with professional institutions, healthcare experts and academic organisations to advance various health management initiatives.

SURE-i's health management solutions are designed to provide more comprehensive and long-term health support for individuals at different stages of life and with diverse health needs.

Throughout its journey, SURE-i has consistently strengthened its presence in the health and wellness industry by enhancing its integrated health management platform through innovative health solutions, professional expertise, educational initiatives and scientific research partnerships.

Looking ahead, SURE-i will continue integrating professional expertise, educational resources, and scientific research to help more people incorporate integrated health management into their daily lives.

Building on its recognition by The Asia Record as “Asia’s Leading Integrated Preventive Health Ecosystem 2026,” SURE-i aims to further advance the development of integrated health management while encouraging individuals to take greater responsibility for their long-term health and well-being.

For more information about SURE-i and its integrated health and wellness management solutions, please visit www.sure-i.asia .

For more information about The Asia Record, please visit www.asiarecord.com or www.theasiarecords.com .





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