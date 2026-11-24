3 Pagi ERA hosts take a special breakfast show broadcast to 13,000 feet with talk sets recorded during tandem skydives, a first for radio in ASEAN and Asia

ERA's breakfast show, 3 Pagi ERA, has set a new benchmark for radio. Its hosts recorded on-air talk sets while skydiving from 13,000 feet, earning recognition from ASEAN Records and ASIA Records. The project, "Dari Udara Ke Udara", was sponsored by MBSB Bank.

Nabil Ahmad and Azad Jasmin completed three tandem skydives from an exit altitude of 13,000 feet, with Nabil jumping twice to take the place of fellow host Radin, who was unable to attend as he is departing to perform umrah. The hosts spoke from the moment the aircraft took off, through the climb and freefall, and on to landing under canopy.

The attempt was originally scheduled for 18 November 2026 at Drop Zone Skydive Terengganu in Marang. It was called off when the aircraft developed a technical issue. Rather than postpone, the team moved the attempt to Rayong, Thailand, within two days, and completed it on 20 November.

The achievement is recognised under the record title:

First and Highest Altitude Radio Breakfast Show Talk Sets Hosted and Recorded in Freefall

(2 announcers of 3 Pagi ERA, 3 tandem descents from an exit altitude of 13,000 ft with audio captured from take-off to landing, featured in a 2-hour special 3 Pagi ERA broadcast from 4.00pm to 6.00pm on 20 November 2026)

"A record does not need a predecessor. It needs someone willing to be first," said Gillian Ooi, Managing Director and Chief Adjudicator of ASEAN Records and ASIA Records. "When the aircraft in Terengganu could not fly, ERA could easily have waited. Instead they moved the whole attempt to another country within two days. Our adjudicators were with them from the ground to 13,000 feet and back, and every requirement was met."

"3 Pagi ERA has always been about bringing our listeners somewhere new every morning, and this time we took them into the sky," said Azah Sahrin, Brand Manager of ERA. "We are grateful to MBSB Bank for making this possible, to our hosts for their courage, and to the whole team who refused to give up when plans changed."

About ERA

ERA is one of Malaysia's leading Malay-language radio stations under Astro Radio. Its flagship breakfast show, 3 Pagi ERA, reaches listeners nationwide on air and on digital platforms.

Website: era.je

About ASEAN Records and ASIA Records

ASEAN Records and ASIA Records are regional record certification bodies that recognise outstanding achievements by organisations and individuals across ASEAN and Asia. Both are ISO 9001:2015 certified by SGS.

Websites: aseanrecords.com | asiarecords.com

This content is provided by Asia Records Sdn. Bhd.

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