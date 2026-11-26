Police have classified their investigation into a letter written by former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation director-general Hasanah Abdul Hamid to then CIA director Gina Haspel as "no further action" (NFA), following a decision by the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC).

This was revealed by Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail in a written parliamentary reply to Labis MP Pang Hok Liong, who asked whether the letter, sent in 2018 to seek US support, had been issued on the instructions of the then BN government.

Saifuddin said police received a report in Putrajaya and opened an investigation under Section 8(1) of the Official Secrets Act, Section 203A of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

The provisions deal with wrongful communication or possession of official secrets, unauthorised disclosure of information obtained in the course of performing official duties, and misuse of network facilities, respectively.

However, police found no evidence that the letter had been issued on the government's instructions or with its approval, following a thorough investigation, he said.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail

Saifuddin said the investigation papers were referred to the AGC on Dec 18, 2023, for review. On Nov 25, 2025, the AGC decided that the case should be classified as NFA.

Hasanah passed away in 2023.

Letter sought US backing for Najib

Hasanah wrote to the US intelligence agency five days before the 14th general election in 2018, seeking Washington's support in the event BN won the polls by a narrow margin.

Former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation director-general Hasanah Abdul Hamid

In the three-page letter, sighted by Malaysiakini, Hasanah acknowledged that the election could be the most tightly contested in Malaysian history but expressed confidence that then prime minister Najib Abdul Razak would "win the election adequately to form the next government".

Nevertheless, she appealed for US support for Najib's administration "even if we win the election by a simple majority or just one seat".

The letter was leaked after BN lost the election, prompting Hasanah to lodge a police report seeking an investigation into the disclosure of the classified document.