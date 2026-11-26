The leader of Negeri Sembilan’s disputed chieftains, Mubarak Thahak of Sungai Ujong, will be charged under the Sedition Act tomorrow.

The court scheduling system shows that he will be charged before Sessions Court judge Tasnim Abu Bakar at 9am.

Representatives from Mubarak’s legal team confirmed the matter to Malaysiakini when contacted today.

Mubarak (above) was removed as the district’s undang (territorial chieftain) on May 13, 2025, after he sacked two clan leaders over alleged abuse of government funds.

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Thirty-three reasons were reportedly cited for Mubarak’s removal, including allegedly breaching Islamic law and customs, with reports lodged with the police and the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Council.

Since April this year, Mubarak and allies have tried to invoke powers under the state constitution to remove Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir as state ruler and replace him with the latter’s cousin, Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar, leading to a prolonged standoff.

Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir

On the evening of April 19, Mubarak and the three other undangs held a press conference declaring their decision to remove Tuanku Muhriz after a thorough investigation and install Tunku Nadzaruddin as Yang di-Pertuan Besar.

The dispute saw several twists and turns in the following months, including the flip-flopping of Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim and the sacking of the state executive council.

Ismail was also purported to have submitted his resignation on Nov 16, which he denied, before Tuanku Muhriz decreed that the Negeri Sembilan Umno leader shall remain menteri besar.

The Council of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar and the Ruling Chiefs (DKU) also formalised Mubarak’s removal along with two other rebel chieftains via gazettes on Oct 23 this year.

Those removed include Badarudin Abdul Khalid as Sungai Ujong syahbandar (port master), a powerful check-and-balance role to the undang in Sungai Ujong, and Maarof Mat Rashad as Jelebu chieftain.