Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has claimed that a manager at a GLC set up 70 small subsidiaries to draw an additional RM70,000 in monthly allowances.

The allegation highlights a potential oversight gap in the management of public-linked entities, with Anwar saying that while GLCs and their boards are subject to financial controls and audits, their subsidiaries operate independently.

Speaking on RTM’s “Dialog Negara” tonight, Anwar fielded questions on a range of economic and governance issues, including accountability within GLCs, competition from foreign e-commerce platforms, and how Malaysians could share in the wealth generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

He said the government had identified and stopped the arrangement, in which the manager allegedly received about RM1,000 from each subsidiary.

"I want to stress that people who have been accustomed to going unchallenged for decades are now being challenged.

"But this is because the responsibility entrusted to us must be carried out, and we must have courage to take action," he added.

However, the finance minister did not identify the GLC or the manager, nor provide further details on when the arrangement took place or what action had been taken.

Tighter rules

Beyond accountability within GLCs, Anwar signalled possible measures to protect local businesses from competition posed by foreign e-commerce platforms.

In response to a question from a programme participant - who named Pinduoduo and Temu as examples of such platforms - Anwar said the government was mulling tighter regulations, due to concerns that the influx of inexpensive imported goods could undermine local traders.

He emphasised that such measures were not intended to shut out foreign products, but to ensure that overseas platforms operated under conditions that protected local traders and consumers.

Among the requirements being considered were cooperation with local companies, quality controls, safeguards against fraud, and compliance with halal regulations.

Anwar said the matter had been discussed by the cabinet, although he did not specify when any regulatory changes would be introduced.

Technological progress

The government is also looking at how Malaysians can share in the economic gains from AI, with Anwar saying he had instructed the communications and digital ministries to study possible measures.

He was responding to Architects of Diversity founder Jason Wee, who suggested a national AI wealth fund that would distribute dividends to citizens, along the lines of a proposal raised by US senator Bernie Sanders.

Anwar agreed in principle that the gains from AI should not be concentrated among a small group of companies or individuals, warning that technological progress could widen economic inequality.

However, he stopped short of committing to the establishment of such a fund, saying the relevant ministries would first examine the matter.

He further warned against being "scared" of technological progress, as it would only cause Malaysia to be left behind.

He pointed to conditions attached to Google's planned US$15 billion (RM60.96 billion) investment into Malaysia as an example of the balance that could be struck in safeguarding citizen welfare while adapting to technological advancements.

The conditions include commitments to strengthen water infrastructure, expand clean energy capacity, and upskill 800,000 Malaysians in AI literacy.