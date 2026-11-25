The MACC has reportedly summoned an aide to Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh for questioning over the controversy surrounding the extension of the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall's (KLSCAH) land lease.

Sin Chew Daily reported the matter, citing several unnamed sources who said the aide had been summoned to give a statement tomorrow.

Malaysiakini also learnt that three MACC officers had visited Yeoh's office earlier this morning.

Malaysiakini has contacted the MACC and Yeoh for comment but had not yet received a response at the time of publication.

In her winding-up speech at the Dewan Rakyat special chambers on Monday, Yeoh defended the reduction of KLSCAH's land premium from RM4.6 million to RM1,000 during a debate on a motion by Kuala Terengganu MP Ahmad Amzad Hashim.

Hannah Yeoh

She maintained that the decision was made by the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territories Land Committee under Rule 10 of the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Land Rules 1995, taking into account restrictions on land use and KLSCAH's national heritage status.

Yeoh also argued that the controversy would not have attracted the same scrutiny had the minister been from another party, and also accused critics of focusing disproportionately on the controversy because it involves a Chinese organisation and a DAP minister.

READ MORE: 'If minister wasn't from DAP, KLSCAH issue wouldn't attract same scrutiny' - Yeoh

She also contrasted the attention given to KLSCAH with what she described as the relatively muted response to her efforts to protect valuable land, green spaces, and flood retention ponds in Kuala Lumpur.

Approval for reduction

Her remarks came amid repeated challenges from lawmakers, including whether KLSCAH received preferential treatment and whether she influenced the committee's decision.

Yeoh said the reduction was approved by the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territories Land Committee, chaired by the chief secretary to the government.

She also cited seven organisations that had previously received nominal land premiums of RM1,000 in Kuala Lumpur, arguing that KLSCAH was not given special treatment.

They were Yayasan Tuanku Bainun, Pertubuhan Bakti, the National Council of Women's Organisations, the Malaysian Council for Child Welfare, the Malaysian Red Crescent Society, the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chansha Shuayyin Association, and the Badminton Association of Malaysia.

KLSCAH had initially applied for a 99-year lease extension in September 2025 and was assessed a premium of RM4.6 million.

It subsequently sought a reduction and freehold status before applying to have the land re-alienated for institutional rather than commercial use.

The Land Committee approved the revised application in September, retaining a leasehold tenure of up to 99 years.

Yeoh said the RM1,000 premium was imposed under Rule 10 of the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Land Rules 1995, taking into account restrictions on land use and KLSCAH's national heritage status, which it has held since 2007.

Quit rent

She also dismissed suggestions that KLSCAH could comfortably finance its upkeep through hall rentals, saying the income covered less than 20 percent of its operating and maintenance costs.

The organisation last received government conservation grants in 2007, despite submitting subsequent applications, she added.

In her announcement of the land premium reduction on Nov 14 in conjunction with KLSCAH’s 103rd anniversary, Yeoh also said the building’s annual quit rent rate has also been set at RM3,151.

Bernama reported her as saying that the decision reflects the Madani government’s commitment to preserving heritage and historical landmarks in Kuala Lumpur.



