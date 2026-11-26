Former police officer Sheila Sharon Steven Kumar, better known as Inspector Sheila, has filed a judicial review at the Kuala Lumpur High Court to challenge her dismissal from the force.

The suit, filed on Oct 29, named former deputy inspector-general of police Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, the police disciplinary board and its commissions, and the government as respondents.

Court documents sighted by Malaysiakini showed that Sheila was dismissed on Aug 3 through two letters dated July 7, which found her guilty of four disciplinary charges and a separate 19 charges.

Ex-deputy IGP Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay

Both letters, including her dismissal notice, were signed by Ayob.

In her affidavit, Sheila claimed she was never informed of the four charges before receiving her dismissal letter.

“I never received or been served with any show cause letter or disciplinary action notice (on these four charges) before receiving the letter on Aug 3,” she said.

She claimed this prevented her from knowing the specific allegations against her or preparing a defence.

She also said she was denied the opportunity to request an oral hearing and obtain documents related to the allegations.

Representations not considered

On the separate 19 charges, Sheila said she received a show cause letter on April 3, 2024, and submitted her representations on April 23.

The Commercial Crime Investigation Registry Office received her submission the following day, according to her affidavit.

She said the allegations concerned alleged misconduct between 2017 and 2019, adding that she had denied each charge and requested relevant documents and an in-person hearing to defend herself.

However, Sheila claimed the authorities informed her that they had not received her representations despite the office having acknowledged receipt.

“I was extremely shocked to receive a notification of disciplinary sanctions, which stated that the first and second respondents had not received my representations,” she said.

She further claimed that the show cause letter did not clearly explain the alleged misconduct, leaving her to guess the allegations when preparing her response.

“I’ve taken the steps as directed by the authorities (in responding to the allegations). However, the decision to dismiss me from service was subsequently made without taking my representation into account.”

Sheila said her dismissal had affected her livelihood, professional reputation and future employment prospects.

She also claimed she was not given the opportunity to cross-examine witnesses or present documents used in the investigation against her.

Past controversies

Sheila first drew widespread attention in June 2023 after videos of her arguing with several individuals, including the public, went viral on social media.

She was subsequently charged with allegedly insulting the modesty of two men, including a police corporal, and criminally intimidating a 69-year-old woman. She pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

In November that year, she was charged again over an alleged public nuisance incident at a shopping centre in Brickfields, where she was accused of shouting at a woman and repeatedly honking her car horn.

She made headlines once more in November 2025 after a video showed her confronting several police officers by a roadside. Her lawyer said she had intervened after allegedly witnessing the officers attempting to extort RM200 from a Pakistani national.

Seeking reinstatement

Sheila, who joined the police force in 2016, is seeking a court declaration that her dismissal was null, void and unlawful.

She is also seeking an order to quash the dismissal and compel the authorities to reinstate her as an inspector without demotion.

Her other claims include the restoration of her previous benefits and entitlements, as well as payment of outstanding salaries, allowances, bonuses and other financial benefits from the date of her dismissal until her reinstatement.

She is also seeking general, aggravated and exemplary damages, legal costs and five percent annual interest on the damages.

Earlier today, judge Indra Nehru granted Sheila leave to proceed with her judicial review application after her lawyer, M Manoharan, submitted that the case had merits warranting a full hearing.

Manoharan also informed the court that the respondents, represented by senior federal counsel Solehudin Zaki, did not object to the application.

The court has yet to fix a date for the substantive hearing.