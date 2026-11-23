Tropicana Corporation Berhad ("Tropicana" or "Group") officially unveiled Tropicana Avan, its maiden development in Cyberjaya, with the grand opening of its Property Gallery and show unit. Marking an exciting new chapter in the Group's expansion, the launch brings Tropicana's signature Development DNAs and its commitment to “Redefining the Art of Living” to Malaysia's established technology and innovation hub.

Inspired by Awan, meaning cloud, Tropicana Avan introduces a thoughtfully curated vision of modern urban living, where connectivity, convenience and elevated lifestyles come together. Strategically located along Persiaran APEC, the development introduces a freehold, integrated Transit-Oriented Development ("TOD") that brings together contemporary homes, lifestyle facilities, and retail conveniences within a well-connected urban setting. With a Gross Development Value (“GDV”) of approximately RM1.3b for the whole development, and spanning 7.18 acres, Tropicana Avan is envisioned as a vibrant residential and commercial destination that complements Cyberjaya's evolving landscape. Close to MRT Cyberjaya City Centre, established educational institutions, commercial centres, and a growing technology-driven business ecosystem, the development is designed to meet demand for accessible, well-connected living in a city with strong long-term growth prospects.

Commenting on the Group's first entry into Cyberjaya, Khoo Thian Shyang, CEO of Tropicana, said: "Cyberjaya presents an exciting opportunity for Tropicana. Over the years, the city has grown into one of Malaysia's leading technology and innovation hubs, supported by established businesses, educational institutions, and excellent connectivity to Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur. We see strong potential in Cyberjaya's next phase of growth, and we believe now is the right time for Tropicana to be here."

"As our first development in Cyberjaya, Tropicana Avan reflects our commitment to bringing quality, value and innovation to new growth locations. Our team has worked tirelessly to understand the market and introduce the right product mix for today's homebuyers. With MRT Cyberjaya City Centre Station approximately 100 metres away, a 57,000 sq ft lifestyle facilities podium and a three-storey retail hub comprising 65 retail shops, Tropicana Avan brings together connectivity, convenience and lifestyle within one integrated development. Envisioned as Cyberjaya's tallest development and our first Tropicana Rise Collection development in the city, Tropicana Avan is designed by Veritas Architects to deliver Tropicana's hallmark quality and distinctive Development DNAs.”

“Guided by our OneTropicana vision of 'Connecting Communities, Forging Futures' and our THRIVE values, we remain focused on creating quality developments and sustainable communities that deliver lasting value for homeowners and stakeholders," he added.

With strong growth potential in Cyberjaya, Tropicana Avan reflects Tropicana’s commitment to bringing quality, value and innovation to new key locations

Tropicana has officially opened its Tropicana Avan Property Gallery located in Cyberjaya. To find out more, visit www.tropicanaavan.com.my

Marking an exciting new chapter, Tropicana brings its signature Development DNAs to Cyberjaya with Tropicana Avan. The official opening of the Tropicana Avan Property Gallery was complete with a show unit of the 750 sq ft 2-bedroom serviced apartment fitted out in a “Whispers of Nature” theme inspired by zen living and bringing in the use of Japandi wood

Inspired by Awan, meaning cloud, Tropicana Avan introduces a thoughtfully curated vision of modern urban living, where connectivity, convenience and elevated lifestyles come together

Cyberjaya: A technology-driven city with growth potential

Known as Malaysia's Silicon Valley, Cyberjaya has evolved into an established technology and business destination, attracting multinational corporations, technology companies, start-ups and a growing pool of professionals. Its strategic location within the Greater Klang Valley, close to Putrajaya, Malaysia's administrative capital, and Kuala Lumpur, positions the city as an attractive destination for businesses and residents seeking connectivity, convenience and an established urban ecosystem.

Beyond its reputation as a technology hub, Cyberjaya's growth is supported by its expanding commercial landscape and established community infrastructure. The presence of data centre facilities within the surrounding area further reinforces its position as an important digital and technology-driven destination. The continued expansion of this ecosystem also presents opportunities for a larger professional workforce and increased demand for quality residential offerings.

The city's connectivity is another significant advantage. Cyberjaya is linked to key destinations across the Klang Valley and beyond through an extensive network of highways, including the Maju Expressway ("MEX"), Lingkaran Putrajaya, South Klang Valley Expressway ("SKVE"), ELITE Highway, Putrajaya-Cyberjaya Expressway, Lebuhraya Damansara-Puchong ("LDP") and SILK Highway. Its proximity to Putrajaya and other established urban centres further enhances its accessibility for working professionals and families.

Equally important is the availability of established amenities and lifestyle conveniences. The surrounding neighbourhood offers a combination of educational institutions, shopping destinations, healthcare facilities, commercial centres, and recreational spaces, creating a well-rounded environment for its growing community. These include Multimedia University, University of Cyberjaya (“UoC”), City University, and Lim Kok Wing University, alongside established lifestyle and retail destinations such as Dpulze Shopping Centre, Tamarind Square, Shaftsbury Square and Prima Avenue. Healthcare facilities, including Cyberjaya Hospital and Putrajaya Hospital, further complement the area's essential amenities.

Cyberjaya also benefits from its proximity to established satellite townships and commercial hotspots such as Puchong, Bukit Jalil, Bandar Sunway, Subang Jaya and Kajang. This places the city within a wider network of employment, education, retail and lifestyle destinations, strengthening its appeal as both a place to live and work.

Looking ahead, Cyberjaya's growth potential is supported by its technology-led economic positioning, continued investment injections and the potential expansion of its professional population. Together with Malaysia's resilient economic outlook, these factors present opportunities for the city to further mature as a vibrant technology township. In this evolving landscape, Tropicana sees an opportunity to contribute to Cyberjaya's next phase of growth. Through Tropicana Avan, the Group aims to address the demand for well-connected homes and good value while introducing a complementary retail and lifestyle component that enhances convenience for the surrounding community. To find out more or to register for early bird offers, please visit tropicanaavan.com.my

Tropicana Avan: Connecting homes, lifestyle & convenience

Set along Persiaran APEC, Tropicana Avan is conceptualised as a freehold TOD community that brings together residential, commercial and lifestyle components within a single integrated development. The first Tropicana Rise Collection development, it is designed to cater to first-time homebuyers, young professionals, small families, and existing Cyberjaya residents looking to upgrade, with well-crafted homes that balance quality and accessible value while observing Tropicana’s 8 Development DNAs and 3 ESG pillars.

The development's key features and unique selling propositions include:

Strategic Freehold TOD Location

7.18-acre freehold parcel along Persiaran APEC, Cyberjaya

100m link bridge to the MRT Cyberjaya City Centre Station, enhancing pedestrian accessibility and TOD positioning, offering residents convenient access

The Putrajaya MRT Line connects Cyberjaya City Centre to TRX in Kuala Lumpur, with 13 stops along the route

An Iconic Landmark in Cyberjaya

Designed to become the tallest development in Cyberjaya

The first Tropicana T-Series development in Cyberjaya

Designed by Veritas Architects, bringing Tropicana's emphasis on architectural quality and contemporary design to the city

Homes for Modern Living

Prices start from RM372,000 for a 2-bedroom residence

Tower 1 comprises 38 storeys, with 603 serviced apartment units

Two residential configurations are available:

➢ Type A1: 750 sq ft, featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms

➢ Type B: 900 sq ft, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms

The layouts cater to different household requirements, from young professionals and newlyweds to small families and first-time homebuyers

A Mega Lifestyle Facilities Podium

57,000 sq ft of dedicated facilities, offering an extensive range of recreational, wellness, fitness, and community spaces

The facilities span four designated zones, providing residents with spaces for relaxation, social interaction, and active living

Selected facilities include:

➢ Swimming pool and jacuzzi

➢ Fully equipped gymnasium and circuit training areas

➢ Yoga and barre studios

➢ Reformer Pilates studio

➢ Steam room, sauna and cold plunge

➢ Basketball and pickleball courts

➢ Badminton and sepak takraw facilities

➢ Reading rooms, library and board games areas

➢ Co-working space and meeting rooms

➢ Multipurpose halls and outdoor recreational areas

➢ Prayer rooms and dedicated washroom facilities

A Vibrant 3-Storey Community Retail Hub

A dedicated 3-storey retail podium comprising 65 retail shops

Retail spaces designed to accommodate a variety of businesses

Retail shop configurations are available in two built-up sizes: ➢ Type A: 1,000 sq ft ➢ Type B: 1,500 sq ft

The retail component will enhance everyday convenience for residents while providing opportunities for businesses to serve the wider Cyberjaya community

Cloud and Water-Inspired Design with Sustainability Considerations

The development's design concept draws inspiration from the fluidity of water and the ethereal nature of clouds

Incorporates eco-friendly materials and thoughtful space planning as part of its design approach

Emphasises visually engaging environments that integrate aesthetics with practical living requirements

The concept seeks to create a harmonious residential environment that supports sustainable living while enhancing residents' everyday experiences

Green elements & sustainable living

Complementing its integrated lifestyle offerings, Tropicana Avan incorporates a range of environmentally conscious features designed to promote energy efficiency, water conservation and healthier living environments. The development is targeting GreenRE certification, reflecting the Group's commitment to incorporating sustainable considerations into its development planning and design. Under its energy efficiency initiatives, Tropicana Avan incorporates building envelope and thermal performance specifications, including roof insulation and compliant glazing to help reduce heat transfer. Energy-efficient lighting is designed to achieve at least 55% improvement in lighting power density against the stipulated baseline, while naturally ventilated lift lobbies and corridors target at least 80% coverage.

The development also incorporates naturally ventilated car parks, alongside energy-efficient lifts equipped with Variable Voltage Variable Frequency (“VVVF”) drives and sleep mode to optimise energy consumption. In addition, cool hardscape materials targeting a Solar Reflectance Index (SRI) of 29 or higher across at least 75% of non-roof hardscape areas form part of its heat- reduction considerations. Water conservation is another key consideration, with water-efficient fittings, including WELS/WEPLS-rated taps, dual-flush cisterns and other water-efficient sanitary fittings, specified for the development. Water sub-metering is also provided for major consumption areas, including individual residential units, swimming pools and common facilities, supporting more effective monitoring and management of water usage.

In terms of environmental protection, the development specifies environmentally preferable and certified materials for selected building components, including façade paint, tile adhesives, tiles, plaster, waterproofing and ceiling plasterboard. Dedicated recycling facilities for paper, glass, plastic and other recyclable materials are also planned, supported by a central recyclable-waste storage area. Further enhancing sustainable mobility, a covered link bridge will connect residents to MRT Cyberjaya City Centre Station, while proposed electric vehicle charging facilities and priority parking bays for green vehicles further support the adoption of more environmentally conscious transportation choices and lower the carbon footprint.

To enhance indoor environmental quality, Tropicana Avan incorporates low-volatile-organic-compound (“VOC”) paint, targeted for at least 90% of internal wall areas, alongside natural ventilation and daylighting provisions for selected internal spaces, including kitchens, bathrooms and toilets. Indoor noise-level considerations are also incorporated into the specifications to promote a more comfortable residential environment. Complementing these initiatives, the development's carbon management considerations include a carbon-footprint assessment covering energy and water consumption savings against established baselines, as well as embodied-carbon calculations for key construction materials such as glass, steel and concrete. Collectively, these measures reflect Tropicana's continued efforts to integrate environmental considerations into its developments while creating more comfortable, efficient and future-ready communities.

With its strategic location, freehold ownership, MRT connectivity, accessible price positioning, and extensive lifestyle offerings, Tropicana Avan represents the Group's vision of creating integrated developments that respond to the evolving needs of modern communities. More than a residential address, it is envisioned as a connected lifestyle destination that complements Cyberjaya's growing technology ecosystem and supports the city's continued evolution as a vibrant place to live, work, and thrive.

This content is provided by Tropicana Corporation Berhad

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