Turkiye has publicly dismissed Malaysia's announcement that 10,000 Rohingya refugees would be resettled there.

In a short statement posted on X last night, it labelled reports of the said plan as "unfounded".

"The claims in some international press and broadcast outlets and social media accounts that 10,000 Rohingya will be resettled in Turkiye are unfounded.

"The public is earnestly requested not to give credence to content that is untrue," said Turkiye's Directorate of Communications for the Centre for Combating Disinformation (DMM).

In a statement on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that the Malaysian and Turkish governments had agreed to resettle 10,000 Rohingya refugees in Turkiye through a structured skills training programme.

He said the proposal followed his recent official working visit to the republic, and that the training would last three to six months, focusing on skills matched to the needs of Turkish industries.

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

However, about an hour later, the statement was deleted from his social media accounts without any explanation.

Following the sudden removal, Putrajaya was then urged to clarify whether the Turkish government had indeed agreed to accept the Rohingya refugees from Malaysia.

READ MORE: Putrajaya urged to clarify Rohingya resettlement plan after Zahid deletes post

However, late last night, Zahid's press secretary, Shuhaimi Mohamed, stressed that the plan is still in the pipeline and assured that further updates will follow.

"The earlier statement was issued as we are indeed working towards this initiative, which is ultimately in the best interest of our country and our people.

"However, certain matters will still require further clarification and coordination with the relevant parties.

"We remain committed to pursuing this proposed arrangement, and further announcements will be made once the necessary processes have been completed," he said in a statement posted on his Instagram account.

ICJ rules Myanmar committed genocide

Following Zahid's Nov 20 announcement, Euronews' Turkish-language service questioned whether an agreement had been finalised, highlighting several unanswered questions, including who would fund the programme, where the training would take place, and whether participants would be allowed to settle permanently in Turkiye.

Zahid's statement came a day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) found that Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya in northern Rakhine State during its 2017 military operations.

Myanmar, however, reportedly described the verdict as "not fair” and “not unanimous", with presidential spokesperson Khaing Khaing Soe maintaining that the military operations had targeted insurgents rather than civilians.

She said that the military-backed government would review the judgment.

In its ruling, the ICJ ordered Myanmar to provide reparations to victims and take steps to prevent further violations.

The Gambia, a West African nation, brought the case against Myanmar in 2019.