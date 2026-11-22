Amanah delegates at the party's national convention in Shah Alam today unanimously passed a resolution backing the Malaysian Bar's legal challenge against Najib Abdul Razak's house arrest order.

The emergency motion, tabled by Johor Amanah delegate Fadhli Umar Aminolhuda, also condemned the house arrest order granted to Najib, which the delegates said was unconstitutional and contrary to the principle of equality before the law.

"Ladies and gentlemen, it would be incomplete for the Amanah convention to conclude without condemning the house arrest granted to Najib.

"Najib has been proven guilty, not in just one court, but at three levels of the judiciary. His case is no small matter. It is a major case, and there are still ongoing corruption and embezzlement cases involving this kleptocrat.

"Johor is tabling this motion so that it is officially recorded that the Amanah convention condemns Najib’s house arrest.

"Amanah remains steadfast in upholding the supremacy of the constitution, the sovereignty of the law, the rule of law and the doctrine of separation of powers as the core principles of the country’s institutional reform agenda," Fadhli said in his speech at the 2026 Amanah National Convention.

Not undermining king's prerogative

However, the Amanah Youth exco member stressed that the motion was not intended to undermine the prerogative of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Fadhli said the party continued to uphold the monarch’s power to grant pardons to convicted individuals, but maintained that the house arrest order was a separate matter that "is yet to have clarity at the legal stage".

Najib Abdul Razak

"Thus, we bring this motion so all of us can fully support the judicial review action, which would allow the judiciary to look into and decide whether the house arrest order granted to Najib is unconstitutional and hence should be void," he said.

The motion was subsequently passed by a voice vote, with all Amanah leaders and delegates present standing in support.

The High Court previously ordered Najib to serve the remainder of his prison sentence in the SRC International case under house arrest at his residence in Langgak Duta in Kuala Lumpur, with immediate effect.

On Nov 10, the AGC filed an application at the Kuala Lumpur High Court to review the release order involving Najib, which allowed the former prime minister to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

On Nov 11, the Bar filed a fresh legal action challenging the board's decision allowing Najib to serve the remainder of his prison sentence in the SRC International case under house arrest.