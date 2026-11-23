YOURSAY | 'Zahid owes the Rohingya families a straight answer.'

Turkiye calls 10,000-Rohingya resettlement claim 'unfounded', Zahid's aide says plan ongoing

Govt urged to clarify Rohingya resettlement plan after Zahid deletes post

PinkMarlin6024: I believe the most striking aspect of this entire episode is that the announcement concerning the proposed relocation of 10,000 Rohingya refugees to Turkiye, followed by its subsequent deletion, came from none other than Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

This is no ordinary political statement. It concerns thousands of vulnerable people who have fled persecution, violence and unimaginable hardship.

An announcement of this magnitude, particularly one suggesting an arrangement with another sovereign nation, should surely have been preceded by proper diplomatic consultations, confirmed agreements and Cabinet-level clarity.

What makes the episode even more embarrassing is that Turkiye subsequently dismissed the announcement as unfounded, while the original Facebook post was quietly removed.

The question that inevitably arises is: how could the country's second-highest political office-holder make such an important announcement without the necessary arrangements being firmly established?

Was there a misunderstanding between the two governments?

Was the proposal merely exploratory, or had Cabinet approval somehow been mistaken for an agreement with Turkiye?

The subsequent clarification from the deputy prime minister's press secretary that the proposal remains subject to further coordination does little to dispel the confusion.

There is nothing inherently wrong with Malaysia exploring third-country resettlement arrangements to address the refugee situation.

Indeed, a humane and sustainable solution is urgently needed. Malaysia's national interests, security concerns and the pressures associated with hosting refugees are legitimate considerations.

But these must be balanced against our humanitarian responsibilities and the dignity of people who have already endured persecution and displacement.

What is particularly troubling is the apparent absence of coordination, consistency and accountability in the way this matter has unfolded.

Public confidence cannot be sustained when major policy announcements are made with great fanfare, only to disappear from official social media platforms when challenged.

Surely, the Malaysian public deserves better.

More importantly, the Rohingya community deserves clarity rather than being treated as pawns in an unfolding political and diplomatic embarrassment.

One would have expected greater prudence, particularly from a deputy prime minister. In government, announcements are not trial balloons.

They carry responsibility, credibility and consequences.

When an announcement has to be deleted, the least the public deserves is a convincing explanation. Is this really how serious matters of national policy are to be handled?

Iv4n: Zahid said two separate things. He said the cabinet approved the proposal, and he said Turkiye had agreed to receive 10,000 Rohingya refugees. So which part can the government still stand by? Deleting the Facebook post doesn’t answer that.

Was there an agreement, was there only a discussion, or did Zahid announce something before Turkiye had agreed to it?

Whether this was careless or there was politics behind it, the effect is the same. He made the announcement, and now the whole government is left looking like it doesn’t know what it agreed to.

Imagine being one of the Rohingya refugees reading that news. For a moment, you might think your family finally has somewhere safe to go. Then the post disappears, and nobody tells you what happened.

Zahid owes the Rohingya families a straight answer. If he spoke too soon, he should have the decency to say so himself.

Raja Chulan: Malaysian politicians, especially those from the BN days, are so used to bulldozing their so-called decisions or policies.

This may work in Malaysia but not elsewhere, definitely not in another country like Turkiye, where you have President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a politician who is cut from the same cloth as former Malaysian prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

BlueShark1548: Will Zahid step down for making an unfounded statement that embarrassed the nation?

It was highly irresponsible, but it is Umno's culture of arrogance and no shame, just like its announcement of the Negeri Sembilan menteri besar’s resignation.

Exile: “Unfounded” means without foundation, without evidence - nada (nothing)!

Putrajaya surely has more important work to attend to than responding to every Facebook post or political rumour.

If Zahid's aide insists that the plan to resettle 10,000 Rohingya is ongoing, despite Turkiye's denial, perhaps the appropriate place to seek clarification is the Umno secretariat, not the machinery of the federal government.

Government policy should be announced through official channels, supported by evidence and subject to public scrutiny.

Facebook is no substitute for responsible government.

Let Umno sort out its own communications. The rakyat have more pressing concerns.

Koel: Instead of spending huge sums on bringing in migrant workers, why is this government not accepting these refugees for work in sectors that are facing an acute shortage of manpower?

There are international laws on the treatment of refugees.

These are groups facing threats and death from which they flee.

Hunting them down and shipping them out to please some misguided folks is against all decency and current thinking.

It is a cheap stunt to give the appearance of proactive authorities. A form of tokenism.

If human trafficking and people entering the country without proper papers are the issue, why not address that properly?

Malaysiakini has been reporting on these activities in Malaysian immigration for years now.

Why is Zahid not paying attention to that and taking urgent action?

Kampungboy: Overspending by RM2.1 billion over three years at the Rural and Regional Ministry, Zahid is not fit to be the minister.

Now he makes such a mess of the Rohingya issue. He doesn't deserve to be a prime minister in future either! So embarrassing!

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