SME Association of Malaysia successfully hosted the Platinum Business Awards (PBA) 2026 Awards Presentation and Gala Dinner on 19 November 2026 at the Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre, bringing together government representatives, business leaders, representatives of chambers of commerce and business associations, corporate partners, sponsors and distinguished members of the Malaysian business community.

Graced by YBhg. Dato’ Teng Chang Khim, Chairman of SME Corporation Malaysia, as Guest of Honour, the prestigious event recognised 52 outstanding companies and business leaders for their achievements, leadership and contributions across various industries.

The occasion carried added significance as 2026 marks the 30th Anniversary of the SME Association of Malaysia, representing three decades of commitment to promoting, supporting and empowering Malaysia’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

30 Years of Empowering SMEs

Established on 13 July 1995, the SME Association of Malaysia has spent three decades building connections within the business community, representing SME interests and creating platforms for businesses to learn, collaborate and grow. Guided by its tagline, “Empowering SMEs”, the Association has continued to evolve alongside the changing needs of Malaysian businesses. Its role extends beyond membership services and business activities to include strengthening industry relationships, facilitating opportunities and providing a collective voice for the SME community.

The 30th Anniversary is not only a celebration of the Association’s history, but also a recognition of the generations of entrepreneurs, members, leaders, partners and supporters who have contributed to its journey.

Established in 2002, the Platinum Business Awards is one of the Association’s key initiatives in recognising business achievements and encouraging higher standards of excellence among Malaysian enterprises. Over the years, it has provided a platform to showcase businesses demonstrating leadership, resilience, innovation and sustained performance.

PBA 2026: Taking Business Recognition Across Malaysia

The PBA 2026 journey extended beyond the Gala Dinner through an extensive nationwide roadshow programme held from June to August 2026, connecting with SMEs and business communities across different regions of Malaysia.

The nationwide tour covered nine major cities — Penang, Ipoh, Kuching, Melaka, Kota Kinabalu, Kota Bharu, Johor Bahru, Kuantan and Shah Alam, culminating in the PBA 2026 Roadshow Grand Finale in Shah Alam.

Through these engagements, the roadshows brought together entrepreneurs, government representatives, business associations, industry partners and supporting organisations, providing opportunities for knowledge sharing, business networking, collaboration and greater awareness of the Platinum Business Awards.

In his welcome address, Datuk Wira Richard Lau Chi Chiang, Organising Chairman of PBA 2026, highlighted that the success of the awards was the result of collective efforts involving government representatives, agencies, chambers of commerce, business associations, corporate partners, sponsors, the PBA Selection Board, the Association’s National Council, State Branches and the organising team. He also expressed his appreciation to the respective state governments, government departments, local authorities and supporting organisations for their cooperation and encouragement throughout the nationwide roadshow programme.

The nationwide engagements reflected the Association’s commitment to bringing business recognition closer to SMEs, strengthening connections across different regions and creating a wider platform for Malaysian enterprises to showcase their achievements.

Governance, Digitisation and Intelligence: Preparing SMEs for the Future

The theme of Platinum Business Awards 2026, “Governance, Digitisation and Intelligence”, reflects three important areas that will shape the future readiness and competitiveness of Malaysian enterprises.

Good governance strengthens organisational accountability, transparency and business sustainability. Digitisation enables businesses to improve efficiency, enhance customer engagement and adapt to changing market demands. Intelligence, including the effective use of data, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, supports better decision-making and creates new opportunities for business growth.

As SMEs navigate an increasingly competitive and technology-driven environment, these capabilities are becoming essential to building professionally managed, resilient and future-ready businesses.

Dato’ Teng Chang Khim Highlights the Path Towards Global Competitiveness

In his keynote address, Guest of Honour YBhg. Dato’ Teng Chang Khim, Chairman of SME Corporation Malaysia, spoke on the importance of building future-ready Malaysian SMEs and strengthening their ability to compete in the global economy.

Under the theme “Beyond Business Success: Building Future-Ready Malaysian SMEs – From Business Excellence to Global Competitiveness”, he highlighted the need for SMEs to move up the value chain, benefit from investment opportunities and strengthen their participation in regional and global supply chains. He emphasised that business growth should go beyond increasing company size, but should also involve improving productivity, developing capabilities, embracing innovation and creating greater value.

He further highlighted the importance of ensuring that investments generate meaningful opportunities for local enterprises, including stronger business linkages, technology transfer and participation in higher-value economic activities. His address reinforced the importance of building an SME sector that is not only resilient in the domestic market, but also capable of competing and contributing on a wider international stage.

SME Malaysia Reaffirms Its Commitment to the SME Community

In his presidential address, Dr. Chin Chee Seong, National President of the SME Association of Malaysia, reflected on the Association’s 30-year journey and reaffirmed its responsibility to serve as a strong and meaningful platform for the Malaysian SME community.

He emphasised that an industry association must go beyond organising events and providing membership services. It must listen to businesses, understand their evolving needs, represent their interests and build stronger connections between SMEs, government institutions and the wider business community.

Dr. Chin also highlighted the importance of unity and collaboration in strengthening the SME ecosystem. As businesses face new challenges and opportunities, the Association will continue to enhance its engagement with government agencies, financial institutions, chambers of commerce, business associations and corporate partners.

He reaffirmed that SME Malaysia remains committed to empowering businesses, strengthening the voice of SMEs and creating opportunities for the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Recognising 52 Outstanding Companies and Business Leaders

A major highlight of the evening was the recognition of 52 outstanding companies and business leaders across a wide range of award categories. The awards recognised achievements in areas including business excellence, international branding, social impact, sustainability and green business, manufacturing, food and beverages, healthcare, technology adoption, digitisation, innovation, professional services, product excellence, wholesale and distribution, women entrepreneurship, young entrepreneurship and rising businesses.

The diversity of the award recipients reflects the breadth of Malaysia’s SME landscape and the important role businesses play across different sectors of the economy. Beyond the recognition of individual companies and business leaders, their achievements represent the dedication of entrepreneurs, management teams and employees who continue to create jobs, develop talent, introduce new ideas, strengthen industries and contribute to the nation’s economic development. The SME Association of Malaysia congratulates all 52 award recipients and encourages them to regard this recognition not only as an acknowledgement of their achievements, but also as an inspiration to continue raising standards, creating value and setting positive examples for the wider business community.

Moving Forward: Empowering the Next Generation of Malaysian Businesses

As the SME Association of Malaysia marks its 30th Anniversary, the Association looks ahead to its next chapter with a continued commitment to business empowerment, industry collaboration and SME development.

The future of Malaysia’s economy will depend not only on the performance of large corporations, but also on the strength, adaptability and competitiveness of its SMEs. Building a stronger SME community requires collective efforts from businesses, industry associations, government agencies, financial institutions and strategic partners.

Through initiatives such as the Platinum Business Awards, the Association will continue to recognise business excellence, encourage continuous improvement and provide platforms that connect and empower enterprises.

Thirty years of empowering SMEs is a milestone worth celebrating. The journey ahead is about creating greater opportunities, strengthening businesses and enabling Malaysian SMEs to reach even greater heights.

This content is provided by SME Association of Malaysia

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.

Interested in having your press releases, exclusive interviews, or branded content articles on Malaysiakini? For more information, contact advertise@malaysiakini.com or advertise@fgmedia.my