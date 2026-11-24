KUALA LUMPUR, 24 November 2026 — Pos Malaysia Berhad (“Pos Malaysia”), Malaysia’s national post and parcel service provider, has partnered with Capillary Technologies, a global provider of AI-powered loyalty and customer engagement solutions, to power Pos Rewards, an AI-enabled loyalty programme for its eligible contract customers, including small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The collaboration brings together Pos Malaysia’s nationwide logistics network and established business customer relationships with Capillary’s loyalty technology to help businesses derive greater value from everyday shipping activity, enabling more personalised engagement and longer-term customer relationships. Eligible Pos Malaysia contract customers earn Pos Rewards points for every ringgit spent on eligible services. Points can be redeemed for benefits that support business operations and everyday needs, including packaging materials and services, e-wallet vouchers, entertainment tickets, and electronics.

Pos Malaysia has played a leading role in Malaysia’s e-commerce growth through Pos Laju, enabling businesses to reach customers nationwide. Its logistics network serves more than 11 million addresses through over 3,000 touchpoints. In FY2025, parcel volumes increased by 9% year-on-year, while the next-day D+1 delivery service level reached 92%, based on Pos Malaysia’s internal operational data. Pos Malaysia also connects businesses to global markets through its extensive postal and commercial delivery network, reaching up to 230 countries and territories. Pos Rewards adds further value to these capabilities by rewarding eligible contract customers as their shipping needs grow locally and internationally.

Charles Brewer, Group Chief Executive Officer of Pos Malaysia Berhad, said: “For SMEs, every ringgit counts, and every ringgit spent on logistics should work harder for the business. That’s the thinking behind Pos Rewards. We’re turning everyday shipping into real value, while giving customers access to the strength of Pos Malaysia; our reliable delivery, unrivalled nationwide reach and growing range of logistics solutions. Whether they’re serving customers across Malaysia or expanding further afield, we have the network and capabilities to support that growth. Pos Rewards adds another layer of value, rewarding our customers as they grow with us.”

Under the collaboration, Capillary Technologies provides the scalable AI-powered loyalty and engagement technology behind Pos Rewards. The platform enables Pos Malaysia to use customer insights to deliver more relevant offers and experiences across business segments, encourage greater use of digital touchpoints, and introduce future benefits and campaigns as customer needs evolve.

Santosh Reddy, President, APAC at Capillary Technologies, said: "Pos Malaysia has an extensive network of business customers, and we see a great opportunity to build on these relationships through loyalty. With our AI-powered platform and deep expertise in customer engagement, we will help Pos Malaysia better understand its customers, deliver more relevant rewards and experiences, and strengthen long-term relationships. We are delighted to partner with Pos Malaysia in bringing this vision to life and supporting its ambition to deliver greater value to businesses across Malaysia."

Through Pos Rewards, Pos Malaysia is strengthening its role as a nationwide logistics, fulfilment and commerce partner for businesses. By combining domestic and international shipping, fulfilment, retail access, digital services and extensive last-mile delivery with a more personalised loyalty experience, Pos Malaysia can support businesses at every stage of growth while building deeper, longer-term relationships with contract customers and SMEs.

Stay connected with Pos Malaysia via www.pos.com.my , or follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.

This content is provided by Capillary Technologies

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