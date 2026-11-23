Kuala Lumpur, 23 November 2026 – KPJ Healthcare Berhad (“KPJ Healthcare” or “the Group”), Malaysia's largest private hospital network and the country's first private Academic Health System, today reported a 13% year-on-year increase in third-quarter PATAMI to RM106 million, on revenue that rose 12% to RM1,248 million for the three months ended 30 September 2026.

The performance was supported by higher patient volumes, increased surgical activity and improved case mix. Inpatient admissions rose 10% year-on-year, outpatient visits increased 9% and surgeries grew 8%, while bed occupancy reached 74%, compared with 66% in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the first nine months of FY2026, the Group recorded revenue of RM3,495 million (9M FY2025: RM3,107 million) and PATAMI of RM280 million (9M FY2025: RM233 million), increases of 12% and 20% respectively.

Financial Performance

EBITDA increased 6% year-on-year to RM289 million, although its margin narrowed by approximately 1.4 percentage points to 23.2%. This reflects a slower rate of EBITDA growth relative to revenue, while PATAMI margin remained relatively stable at 8.5%, compared with 8.4% in the corresponding quarter.

Operational Performance

Professor Dato’ Dr Hanafiah Harunarashid Officer-in-Charge of KPJ Healthcare said, "Our third-quarter results reflect strong and sustained demand for specialist care, with inpatient admissions up 10% and bed occupancy at 74%. This demand points to the progress we have made in clinical excellence, led by the three Centres of Excellence we have launched to date, and to a stronger patient experience across our hospitals. We are also enforcing firm cost discipline and making sharper use of existing capacity. "

Q3 FY2026 Strategic Growth Drivers

The Group continued to advance its priorities under KPJHS, with key developments during the quarter across specialist care, academic collaboration, network expansion and digital healthcare. These initiatives support the integration of clinical capabilities and services across the KPJ network, with greater emphasis on patient access and continuity of care.

1. The Academic Health System Engine

KPJ Healthcare continues to strengthen its research capabilities under KPJHS, supported by the completion of Research Strategy 2.0, which aligns academic research more closely with clinical priorities. The Group is also developing the PROGNOSIS Research Programme, a disease-focused initiative linked to its Centres of Excellence. Its five priority areas cover musculoskeletal and orthopaedic care, oncology, cardiovascular care, metabolic and chronic diseases, and AI and digital prognosis. KPJ has 71 active or funded research projects across academic, industry and CoE research.

KPJ is also advancing its clinical research pipeline, with trials planned across five hospitals in its network, covering areas such as hypertension, obesity, biosimilars and the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare.

The Group formalised its strategic partnership with SingHealth during the quarter. This was followed by a two-day innovation training programme, with further initiatives proposed across leadership development, clinical excellence, academic development and healthcare innovation.

KPJ also progressed its collaboration with the Royal College of Surgeons of England through a delegation visit. Both parties agreed to focus on three areas comprising accreditation of KPJ Healthcare University's Master's in Surgery programme, specialised surgical fellowships, including robotic surgery, and a uniform surgical standards and clinical governance framework across the Group's hospitals.

2. Higher-Acuity Care and CoEs

KPJ Healthcare strengthened its specialist capabilities with the launch of the Orthopaedic and Rheumatology CoE at KPJ Penang Specialist Hospital, its third CoEs under KPJHS, as it progresses towards its target of 15 CoEs nationwide by 2030. The Centre integrates orthopaedic subspecialties, multidisciplinary expertise and rehabilitation, supported by AI-assisted robotic joint replacement surgery, computer-assisted navigation and minimally invasive surgical techniques.

Building on the Heart & Lung CoE at Johor Specialist Hospital and the Neuroscience & Stroke CoE at Damansara Specialist Hospital 2, KPJ now has CoEs across the northern, central and southern regions, expanding access to complex specialist care. Its engagement with Mayo Clinic Global Consulting further supports the development of clinical pathways, governance and specialist capabilities at selected CoEs.

3. Network and Ambulatory Care Expansion

KPJ Healthcare expanded access to specialist ophthalmology services with the opening of its new KPJ Centre for Sight at PJ33, Petaling Jaya. The facility brings consultations, diagnostic services, treatment, surgery and follow-up care into one location, extending specialist care beyond traditional hospital settings. It also serves as a clinical referral, education and innovation hub for ophthalmology across the KPJ network. As part of the Group's ambulatory care strategy, the centre extends access to specialist services outside its hospitals while supporting referrals and continuity of care across the network.

4. Digital, AI and Value-Based Care

The Group advanced its value-based care strategy with the launch of PROM-Connect, a digital platform designed to support the systematic collection and management of Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (“PROMs”) across its hospital network.

Johor Specialist Hospital serves as the pilot implementation site, while PROM programmes are under way across 14 KPJ hospitals. The Group is targeting implementation readiness across 19 hospitals by the end of 2026, with the digital platform to be introduced progressively based on hospital readiness.

The platform captures patients' assessments of their health outcomes, functional status and quality of life, providing clinical teams with additional information to evaluate treatment effectiveness and identify areas for improvement. These patient-reported measures will provide KPJ with evidence to assess treatment outcomes and support improvements in clinical care across its network.

On the Group’s direction, Prof Hanafiah added, “KPJ Health System has built its capabilities. Now it will deliver returns on them. We have a strengthened leadership team and our hospitals now work in step with Group leadership. We set one standard for every hospital and measure it through patient safety, standards of care and the outcomes that matter to patients. We will lead the next frontier of healthcare in Malaysia and pursue it with discipline, keeping our focus on what matters most: better outcomes for patients and sustainable long-term value for all."

Developments in Q4 FY2026

The Group is building on its third-quarter momentum through key initiatives in the final quarter of FY2026.

KPJ Healthcare will launch the KPJ Care Network, with eReferral as its first phase, to improve patient access, referral coordination and continuity of care across its healthcare ecosystem.

In specialist care, KPJ plans to launch the Cancer CoE at Johor Specialist Hospital, its fourth CoE under KPJHS and the second at the hospital after the Heart & Lung CoE, moving the Group closer to its target of 15 CoEs by 2030.

Dividend

The Group declared its interim single-tier dividend of 1.20 sen per share for FY2026, amounting to RM53.1 million, payable on 24 Dec 2026. The dividend was approved by the Board of Directors on 23 Nov 2026.

Operating Environment And Outlook

The World Bank revised Malaysia's 2026 GDP growth forecast upwards to 5.1%, reflecting stronger-than-expected economic activity in the first half of the year. The Malaysian healthcare sector is expected to maintain its growth trajectory, supported by continued public and private investment and increasing demand for healthcare services.

Malaysia's Budget 2027 allocated RM47.7 billion to the Ministry of Health, reflecting the Government's continued commitment to healthcare investment.

Against this backdrop, KPJ Healthcare remains focused on strengthening operational efficiency, optimising its existing assets and expanding specialist healthcare capabilities across its network. Its Academic Health System strategy anchors this ambition, bringing together Practice, Education, Research and Innovation to advance patient care and strengthen the Group’s long-term competitiveness. The Group will continue to balance capacity expansion with operational discipline as it pursues its strategic priorities, while remaining cautiously optimistic about its prospects for FY2026.

This content is provided by KPJ Healthcare Berhad



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