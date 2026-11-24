Protect Your Home From Termites & Win a 4D3N Disney Cruise This Holiday

For most families, the year-end holidays are a time for festive gatherings, family reunions, and an enjoyable getaway with loved ones, not worrying about hidden pest threats behind the walls. To help homeowners enjoy the holiday season with lasting peace of mind, Rentokil Malaysia has launched its 2026 Year-End Protection Campaign, running nationwide until 31 December 2026. By combining Professional Termite Solutions and TermiteShield Insurance Coverage, this campaign rewards homeowners who take proactive steps to safeguard their properties with exciting prizes, including a grand prize 4D3N Disney Cruise for four, a Nintendo Switch Lite, and more.

Yet while looking forward to these exciting rewards and family celebrations, it is equally important not to overlook the hidden structural risks that can quietly compromise a home's safety during the holiday season.

Why Termites Are a Costly Blind Spot

When managing household expenses, termite protection is easily pushed aside under the assumption: "I don't see any bugs crawling around, so my house is fine.” With subterranean termites, what stays hidden can quietly wipe out your savings. Here is why proactive protection matters:

They Work 24/7, Year-Round: Thriving in Malaysia’s warm, humid climate, subterranean termites work around the clock, entering through hairline foundation cracks and hollowing out timber from the inside out while leaving outer paint intact. By the time a cracked door frame or hollow wood becomes visible, structural damage is often already severe.

DIY Sprays Won’t Reach the Colony: Using an off-the-shelf spray might kill a few visible termites on the surface, but it leaves the underground queen and nest untouched. Worse, chemical surface sprays often irritate and scatter the colony, driving them deeper into other areas of the house.

Professional Solutions Provide Peace of Mind: Lasting protection comes with the right approach, whether building a protective barrier around your home with a professional termiticide treatment or eliminating termite colonies early through a Termite Monitoring Solution. With trained specialists handling the service behind the scenes, homeowners can enjoy continuous, reliable protection all year round.

Long-Term Protection Meets TermiteShield Insurance

Given the risk of severe structural damage and the high cost of repairs, keeping a property safe requires a solution that tackles both the infestation and the financial burden.

Beyond delivering reliable termite prevention and control solutions tailored to individual home needs, Rentokil adds extra peace of mind with TermiteShield Insurance*. Designed as an added layer of financial security that regular home insurance leaves out, it provides homeowners with up to five years of continuous protection and up to RM7,500 a year in coverage against termite re-infestation damage. It safeguards essential home contents such as furniture, fixtures, and fittings while protecting your savings from costly repair bills.

To make year-end protection even more rewarding, homeowners who sign up for an eligible Long-Term Termite Control Treatment between 11 November and 31 December 2026 will automatically earn one entry into the 2026 Year-End Protection Giveaway. Meanwhile, signing up for a combo package that includes General Home Pest Control (ants and cockroaches) will receive two (2) entries. Qualifying sign-ups can stand a chance to walk away with these exciting prizes:

Grand Prize (1 Winner): 4D3N Disney Adventure Cruise Tickets (4-pax)

Runner-Up Prize (2 Winners): 1 unit of Nintendo Switch Lite

Consolation Prize (3 Winners): A pair of Aurum Theatre Digital Gift Passes

Do not let hidden pests eat away at your property’s value. Secure your home’s structural safety today and earn your chance to set sail on a Disney Cruise holiday by visiting the Rentokil 2026 Residential Year-End Promo Page.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Rentokil Initial Malaysia

Rentokil Initial is part of an international network of 90 countries with over 60,000 colleagues, more than 100 years of combined experience, and a great track record of providing reliable and trustworthy services to businesses globally.

Established in Malaysia for over 55 years, we are the experts in delivering essential services in areas such as hygiene and pest control - the foundation of businesses - so our customers can focus on what they do best. Rentokil Initial is characterised by efficient management that supports a national network across Malaysia. That means there's always a Rentokil Initial service technician nearby when a customer needs one - and that we have the range and depth of resources to provide consistent quality service to customers. This makes Rentokil Initial a trusted brand for many different customers ranging from residential, SMEs to large organisations.

For more information on their services, please contact:

Rentokil Pest Control: 1300 886 911 | rentokil.com/my

Initial Hygiene: 1800 880 388 | initial.com/my

This content is provided by Rentokil Initial

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.

Interested in having your press releases, exclusive interviews, or branded content articles on Malaysiakini? For more information, contact advertise@malaysiakini.com or advertise@fgmedia.my