GK Bio International (GKB) made history after being recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records for having the highest number of children participating in a gut health awareness programme in Malaysia. The recognition took place on 9 November 2026 at Sunway Pyramid.

While the milestone marks a significant achievement for the company, GK Bio International General Manager Howard Heng said the initiative goes beyond the accolade, with its primary aim being to educate children on the importance of gut health and its impact on their overall well-being.



Speaking at the recognition ceremony, Heng highlighted the importance of educating children about digestive health from an early age, noting that a healthy digestive system is fundamental to overall health. He also pointed out that gut health can affect children's ability to learn and participate in school, particularly when frequent illnesses, such as fever, lead to repeated absences.

“With the current competitive education system, even missing a day or two of school can cause students to fall behind in their studies.

“Recognising this, GKB introduced the Zoo Builders activity at Sunway Pyramid to help children learn about animals and the natural environment, while drawing connections between these lessons and their own health. Through the activity, children are encouraged to understand the importance of maintaining good gut and digestive health to support their overall well-being and stay healthy and active,” he said.

The Zoo Builders programme, organised by GKB, teaches children valuable lessons from animals and the natural environment, while showing how these insights can be applied to maintaining good health.

Sharing findings from more than 50 years of research conducted by GKB’s laboratory in developing probiotic supplements for the wider market, Heng highlighted the extensive measures taken to ensure the products are safe for children. These included monitoring users over a period of 720 days.

“We are proud to play a part in supporting the health of Malaysian children and, in turn, helping them learn more effectively in school,” he said.

With gut health at the heart of its approach to overall well-being, GKB continues to explore science-based probiotic solutions, leveraging advanced fermentation technologies and innovative health ingredients to address diverse wellness needs at every stage of life.

Why gut health matters more than you think

Digestive health goes beyond maintaining stomach comfort and regular bowel movements. The digestive system plays a crucial role in nutrient absorption, immune function and maintaining a balanced gut microbiome.

However, amid today's fast-paced lifestyles, digestive health is often overlooked. Irregular eating habits, insufficient sleep, mental stress and an unbalanced diet can affect digestive well-being, with potential consequences for other aspects of health.

GKB nutritionist Qryztal Lim said maintaining a balanced diet is important for various aspects of health and should not be viewed solely as a means of losing weight.

She explained that taking care of one's diet and gut health can help reduce bloating and excessive gas, ease joint discomfort and prevent constipation. These benefits can also make it easier for individuals to carry out their daily activities, including sports and exercise.

Beyond gut and digestive health, GKB also advocates a holistic approach to well-being, extending its focus to skin health, joint care and weight management.

Qryztal Lim, GKB nutritionist, recommends incorporating probiotics into one's diet as a basic step towards maintaining good health, particularly for those who struggle to find time to exercise three to five times a week.

Lim, who regularly practises yoga, pilates and aerobics, said staying active helps her maintain energy levels, manage emotional stress and keep her mood balanced.

She explained that maintaining good gut and digestive health is essential to supporting her active lifestyle and allowing her to continue enjoying sports and exercise.

Although she now works as a nutritionist at GKB, Lim said she had been taking probiotics long before joining the company, after experiencing gastritis and stomach inflammation and receiving recommendations from healthcare professionals.

“If you struggle to find time to exercise, taking a probiotic supplement formulated to support gut health is a simple starting point for maintaining your well-being, although regular exercise remains one of the best habits to adopt.

“Gut and digestive health should be among our priorities because they influence other aspects of our health, including maintaining healthy skin and helping to ease joint discomfort,” she said.

Parents' role in safeguarding their children’s digestive health

For parents who prioritise their family’s well-being, particularly their children’s health, maintaining good digestive health is an important part of ensuring the family stays healthy.

For Raja Mohd Hafiz, an enforcement officer based in Petaling Jaya, his irregular working hours have taken a toll on his health, often resulting in insufficient sleep and difficulty maintaining regular meal times.

He said that turning 40 has made him more conscious of the importance of looking after his health today to avoid potential health complications as he grows older.

Raja Mohd Hafiz believes healthy habits should begin in your 20s.

As someone who regularly takes GKB probiotics and Tiger Milk Mushroom supplements, Raja Hafiz believes maintaining good health is key to staying active and fulfilling his responsibilities, both at work and as a husband and father.

“I used to work at a fast-food restaurant, where I rarely drank enough plain water. Over time, I realised that I needed to make changes to my lifestyle to reduce my risk of developing health conditions such as diabetes.

“Seeing so many reports of people under the age of 40 suffering heart attacks has made me realise that Malaysians, particularly the Malay community, need to adopt healthier habits. This includes cutting down on sugary drinks and drinking more plain water.

“I have come to realise that people become more susceptible to various health conditions after the age of 40. That is why I believe taking care of our health should start much earlier, ideally from our 20s,” he said.

When asked about the effects of probiotics on his family's health, Raja Hafiz said he had noticed positive changes, particularly in his child.

“Alhamdulillah, my child has been falling sick with fever less frequently and recovers more quickly when it does happen.

“Taking GKB supplements also makes me feel more refreshed, and I believe they have helped strengthen my immune system. I noticed a difference when I contracted influenza and Covid-19, as I recovered more quickly than I did before incorporating the supplements into my routine,” he said.

Similarly, Nadhirah Sakinah, 34, a lecturer at a local university and mother of three children aged one, five and eight, said taking supplements and probiotics had helped her maintain her overall health.

She added that staying healthy has made it easier for her to balance her professional commitments with her responsibilities as a mother and wife.

For Nadhirah Sakinah (far right), maintaining her family’s health is a priority to ensure they can enjoy a more comfortable life while staying protected from illness.

Nadhirah shared that incorporating GKB probiotics into her daily routine has made her feel more comfortable, particularly in terms of digestion. She has also become more conscious of her diet and finds it easier to keep her sweet cravings in check.

Her family’s well-being is equally important to her, especially when it comes to keeping her children healthy. She believes that taking care of their gut health is one way to support their overall health and help them stay well.

She believes Malaysians should be more mindful of their health, starting with healthier eating habits and avoiding excessive or uncontrolled food consumption.

She also sees supplements and probiotics as a useful addition to a healthy lifestyle, particularly when it comes to supporting digestive health and maintaining a healthy gut.

GKB takes a targeted approach to gut health through its range of probiotics, each formulated to address different needs under its tagline, “Specific Probiotics for Specific Needs”. The company encourages consumers to take better care of their gut by understanding the importance of digestive health and making it part of their everyday wellness routine.



