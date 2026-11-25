Ampersand Advisory Sdn Bhd, an award-winning, multidimensional integrated agency specialising in creative, advertising, media and public relations, has appointed Malaysian rally champion Karamjit Singh, popularly known as the Flying Sikh, as its Brand Ambassador and Chief Acceleration Officer.



The appointment brings together Karamjit’s decades of experience on the international motorsport stage and Ampersand Advisory’s expertise in sports marketing. Together, they aim to create new opportunities across corporate engagements, brand partnerships and initiatives that champion Malaysian motorsport while providing greater visibility and support for emerging racing talent.

Four decades of motorsport excellence

Few Malaysian athletes have left as remarkable a mark on the international motorsport scene as Karamjit. Known as the ‘Flying Sikh’, he made history in 2002 by becoming the first Asian driver to win the FIA Production Car World Rally Championship, a milestone that cemented his place among the country’s sporting greats.



With more than four decades in motorsport, he remains an active competitor, most recently winning the Rally of Melaka 2026 at the age of 64. Throughout his illustrious career, Karamjit has won more than 500 trophies and received numerous accolades, including being named National Sportsman of the Year for 2002 and twice receiving the Automobile Association of Malaysia (AAM) Motorsports Man of the Year award. He and his then co-driver, Allen Oh, were also recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records as Malaysia’s Most Successful Rally Duo.

Sandeep Joseph, CEO and Co-Founder of Ampersand Advisory, said the appointment reflects his belief that Karamjit's experience, international exposure and dedication to motorsport have much to offer beyond the racetrack. “Karamjit is a Malaysian sporting hero who has competed against the world's best and demonstrated what Malaysians are capable of achieving.”

“The world is moving faster than ever, but champions like Karamjit have never stopped moving with it. He continues to adapt, compete and challenge himself. His experiences offer valuable lessons in leadership, teamwork and performing under pressure, qualities that are equally relevant in business and everyday life.



When I heard he was driving Grab to earn a living, I felt Ampersand Advisory needed to do something. We are delighted to have him on board and we will bring his learnings and wisdom to corporations. And we, like him, believe in winning, with over 650 awards on our shelves.”

As Chief Acceleration Officer, Karamjit will work with Ampersand Advisory to develop opportunities in motivational speaking, corporate leadership engagements, mentorship and brand partnerships. He will also lend his experience and voice to conversations on Malaysia's motorsport future, particularly grassroots development, young driver pathways and greater industry participation.

Malaysian rally champion Karamjit Singh during his racing years with the Proton R3 Rally Team, alongside his competition car bearing the names of driver Karamjit Singh and co-driver Jagdev Singh.

“We are not looking at Karamjit's achievements as the end of his story, but at what he can continue to contribute to Malaysia.

The partnership builds on Ampersand Advisory's existing sports marketing practice, including developing commercial sponsorship opportunities worth more than RM 20 million for the Malaysian Football League. By combining its sports marketing experience with its creative, media and public relations expertise, the agency aims to connect Karamjit with businesses and organisations interested in meaningful sporting collaborations.

“Through our sports marketing work, we have seen how the right partnerships can benefit brands, sporting organisations and athletes. With Karamjit, we see an opportunity to extend that experience into motorsport and explore collaborations that can contribute to its development,” Sandeep added.

Still racing, with his sights on the next generation

Karamjit is preparing to compete in the 2027 WRC Masters Championship, part of the FIA-governed World Rally Championship, as he continues his ambition to represent Malaysia on the international stage. He is also exploring corporate sponsorships and partnerships to support his racing programme, while building a rally team to mentor aspiring young Malaysian drivers and help them progress towards higher levels of competition.

An archival photograph from Rally Malaysia 2001, celebrating Karamjit Singh and co-driver Allen Oh's overall victory for the Petronas EON Racing Team. Karamjit went on to clinch his first FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship title that year.

The film Terbang, inspired by Karamjit's journey, has brought renewed attention to his achievements and Malaysia's rallying heritage, introducing his story to a new generation. His recent appearance alongside Fast & Furious actor Sung Kang in promotional content associated with Tokyo Auto Salon Malaysia 2026 has further placed him in the spotlight.

“I was genuinely humbled when I first learnt that Astro Shaw was interested in making a film about my journey. I never imagined my experiences in rallying would one day be brought to the big screen. More importantly, I hope Terbang inspires young Malaysians to discover the sport and believe that they, too, can compete internationally.

“For me, the journey is far from over. I am looking forward to competing in the WRC Masters Championship and sharing what I have learnt with the next generation of Malaysian drivers. We have the talent, but we also need opportunities, resources and the right support to help that talent succeed. I hope more companies, brands and organisations will recognise the potential of Malaysian motorsport and play a part in developing our future champions.

“Through Ampersand Advisory, I look forward to building meaningful partnerships and sharing my experiences beyond the racetrack. I am still racing, but I also want to help create opportunities for Malaysia's next generation of champions,” said Karamjit.

The appointment comes amid growing interest in motorsport and international automotive events. For Ampersand Advisory and Karamjit, the opportunity lies in translating that enthusiasm into meaningful corporate partnerships, talent development and greater recognition for Malaysian motorsport.

Ampersand Advisory and Karamjit will continue exploring partnerships with corporate organisations, motorsport stakeholders and sporting communities to support his racing ambitions and create pathways for aspiring Malaysian drivers.

Organisations interested in engaging Karamjit for motivational talks, corporate leadership sessions, brand collaborations or sponsorship opportunities may contact Ampersand Advisory via email to Vanitha.Mani@ampersand-advisory.com